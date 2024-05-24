24 May 2024
Dear Shareholder
Statement of reasons relating to Deloitte LLP ceasing to act as auditors of Melrose Industries PLC
As approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of Melrose Industries PLC (the "Company") held on 2 May 2024, the Company has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its new auditor following the resignation of Deloitte LLP.
As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act'), upon ceasing to hold office as the Company's auditor, Deloitte has provided a statement (the "Statement") to the Company confirming the reason for its resignation. The Company is required by the Act to send a copy of this statement to all of its shareholders.
A copy of Deloitte's Statement is provided over the page.
Yours faithfully
Warren Fernandez
Company Secretary
Melrose Industries PLC
11th Floor, The Colmore Building
20 Colmore Circus Queensway
Birmingham
West Midlands
B4 6AT
Tel +44 (0) 121 296 2800
Company Registration Number: 09800044 Registered in England and Wales
Deloitte LLP
1 New Street Square
London EC4A 3HQ
Phone: +44 (0)20 7936 3000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7583 0112
www.deloitte.co.uk
14 May 2024
Melrose Industries Plc
11th Floor, The Colmore Building,
Colmore Circus Queensway,
Birmingham
B4 6AT
Dear Directors
Ceasing to act as auditors of Melrose Industries Plc - registered number 09800044
The directors proposed, and the members voted, to appoint another firm of auditors at the annual general meeting on 2nd May and we ceased to hold office as auditors at the conclusion of that meeting.
Our statement of reasons, together with circumstances which we believe should be brought to the attention of members and creditors, is attached.
Yours faithfully
Deloitte LLP
Deloitte LLP
1 New Street Square
London EC4A 3HQ
Phone: +44 (0)20 7936 3000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7583 0112
www.deloitte.co.uk
Statement of reasons relating to Deloitte LLP ceasing to act as auditors of Melrose Industries Plc
The directors proposed a resolution at the Annual General Meeting to appoint another firm and, accordingly, ceased to hold office at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on 2nd May 2024.
The reason for our ceasing to hold office is due to expiry of maximum duration as statutory auditor of a public interest entity under section 494ZA of Companies Act 2006.
Unless you apply to the Court, this statement must be sent by you within 14 days to every person entitled under Section 423 of the Companies Act 2006 to be sent copies of the company's accounts. This is a requirement of Section 520(2) of that Act. Unless you inform us that you have applied to the court, we are required to file a copy of this statement at Companies House.
Deloitte LLP - Audit registration C009201919
14 May 2024
