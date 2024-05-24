24 May 2024 Dear Shareholder Statement of reasons relating to Deloitte LLP ceasing to act as auditors of Melrose Industries PLC As approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of Melrose Industries PLC (the "Company") held on 2 May 2024, the Company has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its new auditor following the resignation of Deloitte LLP. As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act'), upon ceasing to hold office as the Company's auditor, Deloitte has provided a statement (the "Statement") to the Company confirming the reason for its resignation. The Company is required by the Act to send a copy of this statement to all of its shareholders. A copy of Deloitte's Statement is provided over the page. Yours faithfully Warren Fernandez Company Secretary Melrose Industries PLC 11th Floor, The Colmore Building 20 Colmore Circus Queensway Birmingham West Midlands B4 6AT Tel +44 (0) 121 296 2800 Company Registration Number: 09800044 Registered in England and Wales

14 May 2024 Melrose Industries Plc Dear Directors Ceasing to act as auditors of Melrose Industries Plc - registered number 09800044 The directors proposed, and the members voted, to appoint another firm of auditors at the annual general meeting on 2nd May and we ceased to hold office as auditors at the conclusion of that meeting. Our statement of reasons, together with circumstances which we believe should be brought to the attention of members and creditors, is attached. Yours faithfully Deloitte LLP