Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based pure-play aerospace company. The Company provides advanced aerospace components and systems to all major original equipment manufacturer (OEMs), across both civil and defense markets. The Company operates through two divisions: Engines and Structures. Engines segment is a global tier one supplier to the aerospace engines market, including structural engineered components; parts repair; commercial and aftermarket contracts. Structures segment is a multi-technology global tier one supplier of both civil and defense air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures: electrical distribution systems and components. Its business includes GKN Aerospace, is a tier one supplier of airframe and engine structures, landing gear, electrical interconnection systems, transparencies, and aftermarket services.