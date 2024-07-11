Melrose Industries PLC - Birmingham, England-based aerospace firm with Engines and Structures divisions that were formerly part of GKN - Says reduction of share premium account, cancellation of amount standing to credit of its capital redemption reserve and the reduction of the nominal value of each share becomes effective, following formal approval from UK High Court of Justice. Says capital reduction plan was to create distributable reserves.
Current stock price: 578.00
12-month change: up 19%
By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.