  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Melrose Industries PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRO   GB00BNGDN821

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:27 2023-05-18 am EDT
490.30 GBX   +0.47%
02:44pMelrose non-executive directors increase holdings
AN
05/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.35% After Corporate Updates; Melrose Industries Shines on Guidance Lift
DJ
05/17Tepid finish as traders track debt ceiling talks
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Melrose non-executive directors increase holdings

05/18/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
Melrose Industries PLC - Birmingham-based aerospace-focused firm - Two non-executive buy shares in a series of transactions. Non-Executive Director Charlotte Twyning buys 13,949 shares for GBP66,097 in total. Pays between GBP4.71 and GBP4.91 for the purchases, which took place in four transactions. Twyning now owns 42,896 shares in the company, a nominal stake. Further, says Non-Executive Director David Lis buys 20,000 shares in two transactions of 10,000. Pays between GBP4.82 and GBP4.85, forking out GBP96,661 in total. Now owns 169,350 shares.

Current stock price: 490.30 pence, up 0.5% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 41%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3 430 M 4 257 M 4 257 M
Net income 2023 -139 M -173 M -173 M
Net Debt 2023 666 M 827 M 827 M
P/E ratio 2023 -52,6x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 6 595 M 8 229 M 8 187 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 38 193
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Melrose Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 488,00 GBX
Average target price 515,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Antony Peckham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Peter Martin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Justin Dowley Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Dilnot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
David George Lis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC20.94%8 229
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.38%717 563
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.53%130 438
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY58.96%112 675
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.11%69 700
3M COMPANY-16.46%55 267
