Melrose non-executive directors increase holdings

Melrose Industries PLC - Birmingham-based aerospace-focused firm - Two non-executive buy shares in a series of transactions. Non-Executive Director Charlotte Twyning buys 13,949 shares for GBP66,097 in total. Pays between GBP4.71 and GBP4.91 for the purchases, which took place in four transactions. Twyning now owns 42,896 shares in the company, a nominal stake. Further, says Non-Executive Director David Lis buys 20,000 shares in two transactions of 10,000. Pays between GBP4.82 and GBP4.85, forking out GBP96,661 in total. Now owns 169,350 shares.

Current stock price: 490.30 pence, up 0.5% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 41%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.