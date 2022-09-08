Log in
    MRO   GB00BNR5MZ78

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-07 am EDT
137.65 GBX   +1.40%
02:22aMelrose Industries Plans Separate Listing for GKN Automotive, GKN Powder Divisions
MT
02:11aUK's Melrose plants to spin off GKN auto business
RE
02:10aMELROSE INDUSTRIES : 2022 Interim Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Melrose plants to spin off GKN auto business

09/08/2022 | 02:11am EDT
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries, the turnaround specialist that owns British engineer GKN, said on Thursday it plans to separate GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy businesses from the group, and list the new holding company.

GKN, which supplies parts to carmakers including Volkswagen, components to aircraft such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and made Spitfires during the Second World War, was taken over by Melrose in 2018 for 8 billion pounds ($9.21 billion).

($1 = 0.8684 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 1.40% 137.65 Delayed Quote.-13.91%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.07% 148.72 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 526 M 8 632 M 8 632 M
Net income 2022 -268 M -308 M -308 M
Net Debt 2022 1 342 M 1 539 M 1 539 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,6x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 5 581 M 6 401 M 6 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 37 784
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Melrose Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 137,65 GBX
Average target price 195,54 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
