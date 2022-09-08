UK's Melrose plants to spin off GKN auto business

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries, the
turnaround specialist that owns British engineer GKN, said on
Thursday it plans to separate GKN Automotive and GKN Powder
Metallurgy businesses from the group, and list the new holding
company.
GKN, which supplies parts to carmakers including Volkswagen,
components to aircraft such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and made
Spitfires during the Second World War, was taken over by Melrose
in 2018 for 8 billion pounds ($9.21 billion).
($1 = 0.8684 pounds)
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)