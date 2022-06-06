UK's Melrose to sell Ergotron business for $650 mln

June 6 (Reuters) - British jet and auto parts supplier
Melrose Industries Plc agreed on Monday to sell its
Ergotron unit, maker of ergonomic desks and office accessories,
for $650 million as it offloads the last remaining business from
its 2016 Nortek deal.
The London-listed company expects the sale of the division
to funds managed by U.S.-based the Sterling Group to complete by
the third-quarter of this year.
"The sale of Ergotron is the final step in our Nortek
ownership cycle, capping what has been a very successful
acquisition for Melrose shareholders," Chief Executive Officer
Simon Peckham said in a statement.
The British engineer, which specialises in acquiring and
turning around underperforming businesses before selling them
on, said following the sale, it will have more than doubled
shareholders' initial investment in Nortek.
Melrose sold Nortek Air Management and Nortek Control
businesses last year. Ergotron was the last remaining business
from its 2.2 billion pound ($2.76 billion) Nortek acquisition.
($1 = 0.7983 pounds)
(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)