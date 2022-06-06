Log in
    MRO   GB00BNR5MZ78

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/06 03:17:09 am EDT
137.30 GBX   +2.92%
UK's Melrose to sell Ergotron business for $650 mln
RE
02:35aMelrose Industries to Divest Ergonomic Products Unit Ergotron for $650 Million
MT
05/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The LSE is taking a breather
UK's Melrose to sell Ergotron business for $650 mln

06/06/2022 | 02:54am EDT
June 6 (Reuters) - British jet and auto parts supplier Melrose Industries Plc agreed on Monday to sell its Ergotron unit, maker of ergonomic desks and office accessories, for $650 million as it offloads the last remaining business from its 2016 Nortek deal.

The London-listed company expects the sale of the division to funds managed by U.S.-based the Sterling Group to complete by the third-quarter of this year.

"The sale of Ergotron is the final step in our Nortek ownership cycle, capping what has been a very successful acquisition for Melrose shareholders," Chief Executive Officer Simon Peckham said in a statement.

The British engineer, which specialises in acquiring and turning around underperforming businesses before selling them on, said following the sale, it will have more than doubled shareholders' initial investment in Nortek.

Melrose sold Nortek Air Management and Nortek Control businesses last year. Ergotron was the last remaining business from its 2.2 billion pound ($2.76 billion) Nortek acquisition.

($1 = 0.7983 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
