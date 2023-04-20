Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Melrose Industries PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRO   GB00BNR5MZ78

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:18:10 2023-04-20 am EDT
401.53 GBX   -17.36%
10:36aWith eye on IRA, Dowlais targets U.S. rare earth magnets for electric vehicles
RE
10:30aMelrose lists automotive arm Dowlais on London bourse
RE
10:08aMelrose Industries COO buys shares as part of bonus deferral
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

With eye on IRA, Dowlais targets U.S. rare earth magnets for electric vehicles

04/20/2023 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - UK auto supplier Dowlais is developing rare earth magnets for production in the U.S. market as carmakers look to source more parts locally and benefit from subsidies provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), its top executive said on Thursday.

The company aims to launch production within 12 to 18 months and is talking to a wide range of carmakers and top tier suppliers about providing them for electric vehicles (EVs), CEO Liam Butterworth told Reuters.

"We see the IRA as a very good opportunity for us because the people building electric motors will have sourcing challenges as 95% of the world's magnets today come from China," Butterworth said. "We're working right the way down to rare earth sources to make sure that we've got the right supply chain in place."

Butterworth said that the rare earths would be sourced in Canada, the United States, Australia and Europe. The company has spent four years localizing production and supply chains in Europe, North America and Asia.

"We're really well positioned to support our North American customers who need localized suppliers," he said.

Once Europe passes its own version of the IRA, Dowlais will likely make rare earth magnets there too, Butterworth said.

On Thursday Dowlais, formerly known as GKN Automotive, completed its spinoff from Melrose Industries Plc. The company specializes in sideshafts, propshafts and e-drive systems for EVs.

The company had revenue of around 4.2 billion pounds ($5.23 billion) in 2022. Dowlais supplies around 90% of the world's carmakers - including legacy carmakers, new entrants and Chinese EV makers, and Butterworth said the company is "focused on all three groups in equal amounts."

Its sideshafts are used on nine of the world's top 10 selling EVs and its e-drives feature in four of the top 10.

Butterworth said Dowlais aims to get its e-drive into more models, but only those with longer-term, profitable prospects, like the Fiat 500e from Stellantis which it already supplies.

"It's a great product and its life is going to be extended," he said. "We want to make sure we have those kind of programmes going forward."

($1 = 0.8036 pounds)

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC -17.35% 401.4 Delayed Quote.20.41%
STELLANTIS N.V. -5.21% 16.06 Real-time Quote.27.75%
STELLANTIS N.V. -5.10% 16.098 Delayed Quote.27.93%
All news about MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
10:36aWith eye on IRA, Dowlais targets U.S. rare earth magnets for electric vehicles
RE
10:30aMelrose lists automotive arm Dowlais on London bourse
RE
10:08aMelrose Industries COO buys shares as part of bonus deferral
AN
06:26aMelrose Industries completes GKN demerger plans
AN
04:09aMelrose Industries Wraps Up Auto Business Spinoff; Dowlais Debuts in London
MT
04/20MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 3
FA
04/18Velocity Composites hits "major milestone" at US production site
AN
04/06FTSE 100 Rises as TUI, Miners Gain
DJ
04/05FTSE 100 Rises as Utilities Gain; RS Group Falls
DJ
03/30Melrose Industries : Resolution passed at the General Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 797 M 9 701 M 9 701 M
Net income 2022 -383 M -476 M -476 M
Net Debt 2022 1 353 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,0x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 6 566 M 8 170 M 8 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 37 784
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Melrose Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 485,85 GBX
Average target price 578,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Antony Peckham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Peter Martin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Justin Dowley Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Dilnot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
David George Lis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC20.41%8 170
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.69%131 683
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY52.14%107 971
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.84%71 075
3M COMPANY-11.54%58 500
HITACHI, LTD.14.36%53 268
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer