  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Melstacorp PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    MELS.N0000   LK0450N00003

MELSTACORP PLC

(MELS.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
46.10 LKR   -0.86%
06:01aMelstacorp : Interim Financials for the quarter ended 30th September 2022
PU
10/03Melstacorp plc Appoints Stasshani Jayawardena as Board Director
CI
08/31Melstacorp : Annual Report 31st March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melstacorp : Interim Financials for the quarter ended 30th September 2022

11/15/2022 | 06:01am EST
MELSTACORP PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30th SEPTEMBER 2022

MELSTACORP PLC

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GROUP

COMPANY

Unaudited

Variance

Unaudited

Variance

Rs. '000s

Unaudited

Unaudited

For the six months ended 30th September,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Revenue

118,469,000

71,564,855

65.54

129,982

123,199

5.51

Excise duty

(36,118,048)

(29,185,558)

23.75

-

-

-

Cost of sales and net benefits paid

(46,706,195)

(26,636,465)

75.35

(1,171)

(1,055)

11.01

Gross Profit

35,644,757

15,742,833

126.42

128,811

122,144

5.46

Other Operating Income

729,834

764,283

(4.51)

4,217,403

3,996,759

5.52

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,396,925)

(976,234)

145.53

-

-

-

Administrative Expenses

(12,695,159)

(7,657,962)

65.78

(157,783)

(96,281)

63.88

Other Operating Expenses

(297,148)

(102,504)

189.89

-

(1,825,530)

-

Profit from Operations

20,985,359

7,770,417

170.07

4,188,431

2,197,093

90.64

Finance Income

10,192,769

1,514,296

573.10

1,255,981

476,640

163.51

Finance Cost

(6,923,887)

(2,566,425)

169.79

(1,068,839)

(262,333)

307.44

Net Finance Income/(cost)

3,268,882

(1,052,129)

187,142

214,307

(12.68)

Share of Profit of Equity-Accounted Investees (Net of Tax)

759,178

290,522

161.31

-

-

-

Profit before Tax for the period

25,013,418

7,008,810

256.89

4,375,573

2,411,400

81.45

Income Tax

(8,291,073)

(3,818,708)

117.12

(596,519)

(270,430)

120.58

Profit for the period

16,722,345

3,190,102

424.19

3,779,053

2,140,970

76.51

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

(1,570,809)

735,062

(313.70)

(1,210,876)

504,175

(340.17)

(1,570,809)

735,062

-

(1,210,876)

504,175

-

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange Difference on translation of foreign operations

6,161,762

52,478

11,641.61

-

-

-

Net movement on Cashflow Hedges

(675,727)

53,334

(1,366.97)

-

-

-

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted

429,179

(34,774)

1,334.20

-

-

-

investees

5,915,214

71,038

8,226.83

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income for the period

4,344,405

806,100

(438.94)

(1,210,876)

504,175

340.17

Total comprehensive income for the period

21,066,749

3,996,202

(427.17)

2,568,177

2,645,145

(2.91)

Profit Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

12,357,402

3,488,472

254.24

3,779,053

2,140,970

76.51

Non Controlling Interest

4,364,943

(298,370)

1,562.93

-

-

-

Profit for the period

16,722,345

3,190,102

3,779,053

2,140,970

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

13,034,792

4,222,097

208.73

2,568,177

2,645,145

(2.91)

Non Controlling Interest

8,031,957

(225,895)

3,655.62

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

21,066,749

3,996,202

2,568,177

2,645,145

Earnings per Share (Rs.)

Basic Earnings per Share

10.60

2.99

254.24

3.24

1.84

76.51

MELSTACORP PLC

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GROUP

COMPANY

Rs. '000s

Unaudited

Unaudited

Variance

Unaudited

Unaudited

Variance

For the quarter ended 30th September,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Revenue

59,288,569

35,960,136

64.87

64,864

58,675

10.55

Excise duty

(15,415,895)

(13,469,338)

14.45

-

-

-

Cost of sales and net benefits paid

(24,596,057)

(13,181,443)

86.60

(854)

(471)

81.45

Gross Profit

19,276,617

9,309,354

107.07

64,010

58,204

9.97

Other Operating Income

300,182

282,977

6.08

2,863,436

750,361

281.61

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,273,291)

(551,413)

130.91

-

-

-

Administrative Expenses

(6,497,832)

(3,777,998)

71.99

(93,434)

(50,605)

84.63

Other Operating Expenses

(192,609)

(50,185)

283.80

-

(1,825,530)

(100.00)

Profit from Operations

11,613,066

5,212,734

122.78

2,834,012

(1,067,570)

(365.46)

Finance Income

2,300,656

755,858

204.38

734,989

224,431

227.49

Finance Cost

(3,542,009)

(1,253,408)

182.59

(595,765)

(127,593)

366.92

Net Finance Income/(cost)

(1,241,353)

(497,550)

139,224

96,838

43.77

Share of Profit of Equity-Accounted Investees (Net of Tax)

437,081

187,642

132.93

-

-

-

Profit before Tax for the Quarter

10,808,794

4,902,826

120.46

2,973,236

(970,732)

(406.29)

Income Tax

(4,518,050)

(2,017,679)

123.92

(458,410)

165,543

(376.91)

Profit for the Quarter

6,290,744

2,885,148

118.04

2,514,826

(805,189)

(412.33)

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

2,801,319

2,352,857

19.06

2,771,431

1,971,266

40.59

Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted

-

(5,255)

(100.00)

-

-

-

investees (net of tax)

2,801,319

2,347,602

-

2,771,431

1,971,266

-

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange Difference on translation of foreign operations Net movement on Cashflow Hedges

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investees

(48,665)

72,467

167.15

-

-

-

697,157

153,141

355.24

-

-

-

(104,712)

(38,449)

(172.34)

-

-

-

543,780

187,159

-

-

Total other comprehensive income for the quarter

3,345,099

2,534,761

31.97

2,771,431

1,971,266

40.59

Total comprehensive income for the quarter

9,635,843

5,419,910

77.79

5,286,257

1,166,076

353.34

Profit Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

5,466,786

2,668,508

104.86

2,514,826

(805,189)

412.33

Non Controlling Interest

823,958

216,640

280.34

-

-

-

Profit for the Quarter

6,290,744

2,885,148

2,514,826

(805,189)

(412.33)

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

8,344,669

5,036,865

65.67

5,286,257

1,166,076

353.34

Non Controlling Interest

1,291,174

383,044

237.08

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Quarter

9,635,843

5,419,910

5,286,257

1,166,076

Earnings per Share (Rs.)

4.69

2.29

2.16

(0.69)

MELSTACORP PLC

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP

COMPANY

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

As at,

30-Sep-2022

31-Mar-2022

30-Sep-2022

31-Mar-2022

Rs. '000s

Rs. '000s

Rs. '000s

Rs. '000s

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

140,259,661

127,785,816

12,264

13,113

Intangible assets

6,409,635

5,978,579

1,743

586

Investment property

7,455,895

7,473,414

6,586,162

6,586,161

Biological assets

9,608,276

9,232,870

-

-

Right-of-use assets

23,698,335

20,522,615

25,564

29,217

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

61,569,144

60,950,002

Investment in equity accounted investees

9,668,322

9,233,260

1,352,000

1,352,000

Deferred tax asset

1,942,342

3,572,382

3,056

3,057

Other non current financial investments

28,777,162

30,107,057

25,135,009

26,181,711

227,819,628

213,905,993

94,684,940

95,115,847

Currents Assets

Inventories

14,309,010

9,708,008

1,045

1,048

Produce on bearer biological assets

15,366

5,568

-

-

Trade and other receivables

38,986,781

32,871,963

36,739

3,253,557

Amounts due from related companies

437,436

217,959

2,715,855

2,313,973

Other current financial investments

31,002,490

28,000,520

7,578,633

6,787,575

Other current assets

567,982

583,502

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

26,369,823

24,902,636

15,032

212,665

111,688,888

96,290,156

10,347,304

12,568,818

Assets held for Sale

164,125

1,751,094

-

-

Total assets

339,672,641

311,947,243

105,032,245

107,684,665

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital and reserves

Stated Capital

70,000,000

70,000,000

70,000,000

70,000,000

Reserves

39,763,095

38,785,120

10,912,607

12,123,483

Retained earnings/(Losses)

(12,935,604)

(21,472,548)

13,156,504

9,575,828

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

96,827,491

87,312,572

94,069,111

91,699,311

Non controlling interest

54,049,352

49,020,474

-

-

Total equity

150,876,843

136,333,046

94,069,111

91,699,311

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

57,790,321

51,767,396

-

-

Lease liabilities

19,408,975

17,031,476

20,303

23,859

Employee benefits

4,011,808

3,912,802

13,487

11,756

Deferred tax liabilities

10,253,906

11,577,145

780,810

780,810

Other liabilities

979,574

740,368

-

-

92,444,582

85,029,187

814,601

816,425

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

43,892,331

50,324,333

80,326

3,223,020

Other liabilities

30,629

5,150

-

-

Amount due to related companies

2,850,753

1,966,519

433,661

391,688

Income tax payable

6,111,396

3,424,693

526,811

826,742

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

9,218,486

9,200,270

-

-

Lease liabilities

2,584,065

2,240,653

6,782

6,336

Bank overdrafts and other short term borrowings

31,663,557

23,423,392

9,100,953

10,721,143

96,351,216

90,585,010

10,148,533

15,168,929

Total liabilities

188,795,798

175,614,197

10,963,134

15,985,354

Total Equity and Liabilities

339,672,641

311,947,243

105,032,245

107,684,665

Net Assets per Share (Rs.)

83.09

74.92

80.72

78.69

The above unaudited figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the Financial Statements have been prepared & presented in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

sgd/- D.M.Welikandage Head of Finance

The Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board.

sgd/-

sgd/-

D.H.S. Jayawardena

L.U.D.Fernando

Chairman

Managing Director (Actg)

14th November 2022 in Colombo.

MELSTACORP PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

GROUP

Attributable to equity holders of parent

Fair Value

Retained

Non

Stated

Revaluation

Capital

Reserve

General

Exchange

Timber

Investment

Cash Flow

Earnings/

controlling

Total equity

reserve

Total

fluctuation

Hedge Reserve

(Losses)

interest

capital

reserve

reserve

fund

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

fund

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 1st April 2021

89,100,000

9,615,953

12,137

20,491

3,005,189

2,493,085

1,813,045

(702,015)

-

(244,780)

(21,461,330)

83,651,775

40,020,776

123,672,551

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,488,472

3,488,472

(298,370)

3,190,102

Other Comprehensive Income

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

719,258

-

-

-

719,258

15,804

735,062

Net movement on Cashflow Hedges

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,996

-

11,996

41,338

53,334

Income Tax on Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

20,544

-

-

-

-

-

20,544

31,934

52,478

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Equity-Accounted

Investees (Net of Tax)

-

(673)

-

-

-

(17,501)

-

-

-

-

-

(18,174)

(16,600)

(34,774)

Income tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

Total Other Comprehensive Income for the period

-

(673)

-

-

-

3,044

-

719,258

-

11,996

-

733,625

72,475

806,100

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

(673)

-

-

-

3,044

-

719,258

-

11,996

3,488,472

4,222,097

(225,895)

3,996,202

Transactions with owners directly recorded in the Equity

Dividends paid to Non Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(985,138)

(985,138)

Share of Net Assets of Equity-Accounted Investees (Net of Tax)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,990

10,990

18,327

29,317

Acquisition of Non Controlling Interest Chnages in % Holding of

Subsidiaries

-

-

Dividends Paid During the Period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,204,845)

(3,204,845)

-

(3,204,845)

Transferred From/To Retained Earnings

-

-

-

-

-

-

55,103

-

-

-

(55,103)

-

-

-

Total Contributions by and Distributions to Owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

55,103

-

-

-

(3,248,958)

(3,193,855)

(966,811)

(4,160,666)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

89,100,000

9,615,280

12,137

20,491

3,005,189

2,496,129

1,868,148

17,243

-

(232,784)

(21,221,816)

84,680,017

38,828,070

123,508,087

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Melstacorporation plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 11:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
