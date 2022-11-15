Melstacorp : Interim Financials for the quarter ended 30th September 2022
MELSTACORP PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
30th SEPTEMBER 2022
MELSTACORP PLC
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GROUP
COMPANY
Unaudited
Variance
Unaudited
Variance
Rs. '000s
Unaudited
Unaudited
For the six months ended 30th September,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Revenue
118,469,000
71,564,855
65.54
129,982
123,199
5.51
Excise duty
(36,118,048)
(29,185,558)
23.75
-
-
-
Cost of sales and net benefits paid
(46,706,195)
(26,636,465)
75.35
(1,171)
(1,055)
11.01
Gross Profit
35,644,757
15,742,833
126.42
128,811
122,144
5.46
Other Operating Income
729,834
764,283
(4.51)
4,217,403
3,996,759
5.52
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,396,925)
(976,234)
145.53
-
-
-
Administrative Expenses
(12,695,159)
(7,657,962)
65.78
(157,783)
(96,281)
63.88
Other Operating Expenses
(297,148)
(102,504)
189.89
-
(1,825,530)
-
Profit from Operations
20,985,359
7,770,417
170.07
4,188,431
2,197,093
90.64
Finance Income
10,192,769
1,514,296
573.10
1,255,981
476,640
163.51
Finance Cost
(6,923,887)
(2,566,425)
169.79
(1,068,839)
(262,333)
307.44
Net Finance Income/(cost)
3,268,882
(1,052,129)
187,142
214,307
(12.68)
Share of Profit of Equity-Accounted Investees (Net of Tax)
759,178
290,522
161.31
-
-
-
Profit before Tax for the period
25,013,418
7,008,810
256.89
4,375,573
2,411,400
81.45
Income Tax
(8,291,073)
(3,818,708)
117.12
(596,519)
(270,430)
120.58
Profit for the period
16,722,345
3,190,102
424.19
3,779,053
2,140,970
76.51
Other comprehensive income
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
(1,570,809)
735,062
(313.70)
(1,210,876)
504,175
(340.17)
(1,570,809)
735,062
-
(1,210,876)
504,175
-
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange Difference on translation of foreign operations
6,161,762
52,478
11,641.61
-
-
-
Net movement on Cashflow Hedges
(675,727)
53,334
(1,366.97)
-
-
-
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted
429,179
(34,774)
1,334.20
-
-
-
investees
5,915,214
71,038
8,226.83
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income for the period
4,344,405
806,100
(438.94)
(1,210,876)
504,175
340.17
Total comprehensive income for the period
21,066,749
3,996,202
(427.17)
2,568,177
2,645,145
(2.91)
Profit Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
12,357,402
3,488,472
254.24
3,779,053
2,140,970
76.51
Non Controlling Interest
4,364,943
(298,370)
1,562.93
-
-
-
Profit for the period
16,722,345
3,190,102
3,779,053
2,140,970
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
13,034,792
4,222,097
208.73
2,568,177
2,645,145
(2.91)
Non Controlling Interest
8,031,957
(225,895)
3,655.62
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
21,066,749
3,996,202
2,568,177
2,645,145
Earnings per Share (Rs.)
Basic Earnings per Share
10.60
2.99
254.24
3.24
1.84
76.51
MELSTACORP PLC
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GROUP
COMPANY
Rs. '000s
Unaudited
Unaudited
Variance
Unaudited
Unaudited
Variance
For the quarter ended 30th September,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Revenue
59,288,569
35,960,136
64.87
64,864
58,675
10.55
Excise duty
(15,415,895)
(13,469,338)
14.45
-
-
-
Cost of sales and net benefits paid
(24,596,057)
(13,181,443)
86.60
(854)
(471)
81.45
Gross Profit
19,276,617
9,309,354
107.07
64,010
58,204
9.97
Other Operating Income
300,182
282,977
6.08
2,863,436
750,361
281.61
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,273,291)
(551,413)
130.91
-
-
-
Administrative Expenses
(6,497,832)
(3,777,998)
71.99
(93,434)
(50,605)
84.63
Other Operating Expenses
(192,609)
(50,185)
283.80
-
(1,825,530)
(100.00)
Profit from Operations
11,613,066
5,212,734
122.78
2,834,012
(1,067,570)
(365.46)
Finance Income
2,300,656
755,858
204.38
734,989
224,431
227.49
Finance Cost
(3,542,009)
(1,253,408)
182.59
(595,765)
(127,593)
366.92
Net Finance Income/(cost)
(1,241,353)
(497,550)
139,224
96,838
43.77
Share of Profit of Equity-Accounted Investees (Net of Tax)
437,081
187,642
132.93
-
-
-
Profit before Tax for the Quarter
10,808,794
4,902,826
120.46
2,973,236
(970,732)
(406.29)
Income Tax
(4,518,050)
(2,017,679)
123.92
(458,410)
165,543
(376.91)
Profit for the Quarter
6,290,744
2,885,148
118.04
2,514,826
(805,189)
(412.33)
Other comprehensive income
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
2,801,319
2,352,857
19.06
2,771,431
1,971,266
40.59
Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted
-
(5,255)
(100.00)
-
-
-
investees (net of tax)
2,801,319
2,347,602
-
2,771,431
1,971,266
-
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange Difference on translation of foreign operations Net movement on Cashflow Hedges
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investees
(48,665)
72,467
167.15
-
-
-
697,157
153,141
355.24
-
-
-
(104,712)
(38,449)
(172.34)
-
-
-
543,780
187,159
-
-
Total other comprehensive income for the quarter
3,345,099
2,534,761
31.97
2,771,431
1,971,266
40.59
Total comprehensive income for the quarter
9,635,843
5,419,910
77.79
5,286,257
1,166,076
353.34
Profit Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
5,466,786
2,668,508
104.86
2,514,826
(805,189)
412.33
Non Controlling Interest
823,958
216,640
280.34
-
-
-
Profit for the Quarter
6,290,744
2,885,148
2,514,826
(805,189)
(412.33)
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
8,344,669
5,036,865
65.67
5,286,257
1,166,076
353.34
Non Controlling Interest
1,291,174
383,044
237.08
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Quarter
9,635,843
5,419,910
5,286,257
1,166,076
Earnings per Share (Rs.)
4.69
2.29
2.16
(0.69)
MELSTACORP PLC
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP
COMPANY
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
As at,
30-Sep-2022
31-Mar-2022
30-Sep-2022
31-Mar-2022
Rs. '000s
Rs. '000s
Rs. '000s
Rs. '000s
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
140,259,661
127,785,816
12,264
13,113
Intangible assets
6,409,635
5,978,579
1,743
586
Investment property
7,455,895
7,473,414
6,586,162
6,586,161
Biological assets
9,608,276
9,232,870
-
-
Right-of-use assets
23,698,335
20,522,615
25,564
29,217
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
61,569,144
60,950,002
Investment in equity accounted investees
9,668,322
9,233,260
1,352,000
1,352,000
Deferred tax asset
1,942,342
3,572,382
3,056
3,057
Other non current financial investments
28,777,162
30,107,057
25,135,009
26,181,711
227,819,628
213,905,993
94,684,940
95,115,847
Currents Assets
Inventories
14,309,010
9,708,008
1,045
1,048
Produce on bearer biological assets
15,366
5,568
-
-
Trade and other receivables
38,986,781
32,871,963
36,739
3,253,557
Amounts due from related companies
437,436
217,959
2,715,855
2,313,973
Other current financial investments
31,002,490
28,000,520
7,578,633
6,787,575
Other current assets
567,982
583,502
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
26,369,823
24,902,636
15,032
212,665
111,688,888
96,290,156
10,347,304
12,568,818
Assets held for Sale
164,125
1,751,094
-
-
Total assets
339,672,641
311,947,243
105,032,245
107,684,665
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital and reserves
Stated Capital
70,000,000
70,000,000
70,000,000
70,000,000
Reserves
39,763,095
38,785,120
10,912,607
12,123,483
Retained earnings/(Losses)
(12,935,604)
(21,472,548)
13,156,504
9,575,828
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
96,827,491
87,312,572
94,069,111
91,699,311
Non controlling interest
54,049,352
49,020,474
-
-
Total equity
150,876,843
136,333,046
94,069,111
91,699,311
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
57,790,321
51,767,396
-
-
Lease liabilities
19,408,975
17,031,476
20,303
23,859
Employee benefits
4,011,808
3,912,802
13,487
11,756
Deferred tax liabilities
10,253,906
11,577,145
780,810
780,810
Other liabilities
979,574
740,368
-
-
92,444,582
85,029,187
814,601
816,425
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
43,892,331
50,324,333
80,326
3,223,020
Other liabilities
30,629
5,150
-
-
Amount due to related companies
2,850,753
1,966,519
433,661
391,688
Income tax payable
6,111,396
3,424,693
526,811
826,742
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
9,218,486
9,200,270
-
-
Lease liabilities
2,584,065
2,240,653
6,782
6,336
Bank overdrafts and other short term borrowings
31,663,557
23,423,392
9,100,953
10,721,143
96,351,216
90,585,010
10,148,533
15,168,929
Total liabilities
188,795,798
175,614,197
10,963,134
15,985,354
Total Equity and Liabilities
339,672,641
311,947,243
105,032,245
107,684,665
Net Assets per Share (Rs.)
83.09
74.92
80.72
78.69
The above unaudited figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the Financial Statements have been prepared & presented in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
sgd/-
D.M.Welikandage Head of Finance
The Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board.
sgd/-
sgd/-
D.H.S. Jayawardena
L.U.D.Fernando
Chairman
Managing Director (Actg)
14th November 2022 in Colombo.
MELSTACORP PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
GROUP
Attributable to equity holders of parent
Fair Value
Retained
Non
Stated
Revaluation
Capital
Reserve
General
Exchange
Timber
Investment
Cash Flow
Earnings/
controlling
Total equity
reserve
Total
fluctuation
Hedge Reserve
(Losses)
interest
capital
reserve
reserve
fund
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
fund
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 1st April 2021
89,100,000
9,615,953
12,137
20,491
3,005,189
2,493,085
1,813,045
(702,015)
-
(244,780)
(21,461,330)
83,651,775
40,020,776
123,672,551
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,488,472
3,488,472
(298,370)
3,190,102
Other Comprehensive Income
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
719,258
-
-
-
719,258
15,804
735,062
Net movement on Cashflow Hedges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,996
-
11,996
41,338
53,334
Income Tax on Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
20,544
-
-
-
-
-
20,544
31,934
52,478
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Equity-Accounted
Investees (Net of Tax)
-
(673)
-
-
-
(17,501)
-
-
-
-
-
(18,174)
(16,600)
(34,774)
Income tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
Total Other Comprehensive Income for the period
-
(673)
-
-
-
3,044
-
719,258
-
11,996
-
733,625
72,475
806,100
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
(673)
-
-
-
3,044
-
719,258
-
11,996
3,488,472
4,222,097
(225,895)
3,996,202
Transactions with owners directly recorded in the Equity
Dividends paid to Non Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(985,138)
(985,138)
Share of Net Assets of Equity-Accounted Investees (Net of Tax)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,990
10,990
18,327
29,317
Acquisition of Non Controlling Interest Chnages in % Holding of
Subsidiaries
-
-
Dividends Paid During the Period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,204,845)
(3,204,845)
-
(3,204,845)
Transferred From/To Retained Earnings
-
-
-
-
-
-
55,103
-
-
-
(55,103)
-
-
-
Total Contributions by and Distributions to Owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
55,103
-
-
-
(3,248,958)
(3,193,855)
(966,811)
(4,160,666)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
89,100,000
9,615,280
12,137
20,491
3,005,189
2,496,129
1,868,148
17,243
-
(232,784)
(21,221,816)
84,680,017
38,828,070
123,508,087
Income Statement Evolution
