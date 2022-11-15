Melstacorp : Interim Financials for the quarter ended 30th September 2022

MELSTACORP PLC

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP COMPANY Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited As at, 30-Sep-2022 31-Mar-2022 30-Sep-2022 31-Mar-2022 Rs. '000s Rs. '000s Rs. '000s Rs. '000s Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 140,259,661 127,785,816 12,264 13,113 Intangible assets 6,409,635 5,978,579 1,743 586 Investment property 7,455,895 7,473,414 6,586,162 6,586,161 Biological assets 9,608,276 9,232,870 - - Right-of-use assets 23,698,335 20,522,615 25,564 29,217 Investments in subsidiaries - - 61,569,144 60,950,002 Investment in equity accounted investees 9,668,322 9,233,260 1,352,000 1,352,000 Deferred tax asset 1,942,342 3,572,382 3,056 3,057 Other non current financial investments 28,777,162 30,107,057 25,135,009 26,181,711 227,819,628 213,905,993 94,684,940 95,115,847 Currents Assets Inventories 14,309,010 9,708,008 1,045 1,048 Produce on bearer biological assets 15,366 5,568 - - Trade and other receivables 38,986,781 32,871,963 36,739 3,253,557 Amounts due from related companies 437,436 217,959 2,715,855 2,313,973 Other current financial investments 31,002,490 28,000,520 7,578,633 6,787,575 Other current assets 567,982 583,502 - - Cash and cash equivalents 26,369,823 24,902,636 15,032 212,665 111,688,888 96,290,156 10,347,304 12,568,818 Assets held for Sale 164,125 1,751,094 - - Total assets 339,672,641 311,947,243 105,032,245 107,684,665 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital and reserves Stated Capital 70,000,000 70,000,000 70,000,000 70,000,000 Reserves 39,763,095 38,785,120 10,912,607 12,123,483 Retained earnings/(Losses) (12,935,604) (21,472,548) 13,156,504 9,575,828 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 96,827,491 87,312,572 94,069,111 91,699,311 Non controlling interest 54,049,352 49,020,474 - - Total equity 150,876,843 136,333,046 94,069,111 91,699,311 Non-Current Liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 57,790,321 51,767,396 - - Lease liabilities 19,408,975 17,031,476 20,303 23,859 Employee benefits 4,011,808 3,912,802 13,487 11,756 Deferred tax liabilities 10,253,906 11,577,145 780,810 780,810 Other liabilities 979,574 740,368 - - 92,444,582 85,029,187 814,601 816,425 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 43,892,331 50,324,333 80,326 3,223,020 Other liabilities 30,629 5,150 - - Amount due to related companies 2,850,753 1,966,519 433,661 391,688 Income tax payable 6,111,396 3,424,693 526,811 826,742 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 9,218,486 9,200,270 - - Lease liabilities 2,584,065 2,240,653 6,782 6,336 Bank overdrafts and other short term borrowings 31,663,557 23,423,392 9,100,953 10,721,143 96,351,216 90,585,010 10,148,533 15,168,929 Total liabilities 188,795,798 175,614,197 10,963,134 15,985,354 Total Equity and Liabilities 339,672,641 311,947,243 105,032,245 107,684,665 Net Assets per Share (Rs.) 83.09 74.92 80.72 78.69 The above unaudited figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the Financial Statements have been prepared & presented in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

sgd/- D.M.Welikandage Head of Finance

The Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board.