The CEO Echo | November 2021 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

As critical figureheads, Chief Executive Officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organizations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media.

In collaboration with .companion, a data consultancy and KPI expert, Meltwater presents the 2021 CEO Echo; a monthly media intelligence analysis of CEOs heading up some of the world's largest brands. The ranking leverages Meltwater's media intelligence capabilities and automated analysis by the .companion bot to offer readers highlights and benchmarks across the following areas:

Total CEO Digital Footprint CEO Communication Excellence CEO Social Excellence CEO Responsibility Excellence CEO Investor Excellence

60% more CEO mentons

Last month, the .companion CEO metrics bot found 60% more CEO mentions than the average of the previous months. Overall, 43% of mentions captured by the CEO Echo were generated by online editorial content, while social media generated 57%. In November, CEO Echo content saw engagement jump by 449%. 31% of all CEO mentions were related to financial news, meaning they simply referred to company figures that are required to be disclosed by law. In contrast, the context of 69% of mentions was linked to corporate agendas. Overall, the tonality of mentions was equally positive and negative.

Jes Staley, Barclays CEO, dominates with 20% CEO Echo coverage

What role does a CEO play in a company's overall corporate messaging, whether voluntary or involuntary? The CEO Digital Footprint aims to answer this question.

In November, Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays, received the highest amount of media coverage. His share of voice totaled 19.7%, the largest footprint of all top board members. In second place was Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, with 13.2%, and Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen took the third spot with 6.8% share of all mentions. 88% of conversations around Staley's echo were not related to company financials and thus were above average for agenda-driving topics and content. 12% of the Barclays CEO's echo came from editorial media and 88% from social media. Content that mentioned Staley generated 8 interactions (clicks, shares, likes) per mention. This shows that audiences are somewhat indifferent and made Staley the 153rd most engaged CEO in the ranking. Furthermore, mentions for Jes Staley were significantly more negative than positive - we can assume this had a corresponding impact on his overall reputation.

Communication Excellence

Carrefour's CEO, Alexandre Bompard, takes the number 1 spot

Two common goals widely shared by media teams are communicating key messages and building a favorable reputation, both of which rely heavily on editorial mentions. The Communication Excellence ranking analyses and aggregates media volume (removing financial report listings).

Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour ranked first in November. Outside of the paywall, 61% of his digital echo discussed the CEO in stories beyond financial figures. Stories generated 170 engagements per mention, signifying readers are highly interested. Furthermore, coverage was significantly more positive than negative. As a result, the response to Carrefour's CEO received 4.0 points. Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah, CEO of Oxfam International came in second place with a score of 3.6 and Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva took third place with a Communication Excellence score of 3.6 points.

Social Excellence

Chris O'Shea, Centrica's CEO, wins first place

These days, simply having a social media profile is not enough. If you want to have an impact on opinion leaders outside of editorial offices or on consumers and digital elites who are not easily accessible through the mass media, you have to be mentioned frequently on social media. The Social Excellence Index answers whether a company's attempts at this have been successful.

Last month, Chris O'Shea, CEO of Centrica, topped the ranking with a Social Excellence score of 3.5 points. 60% of the conversations came from social media and his engagement was somewhat indifferent with 5 interactions per mention. Moreover, the sentiment of his mentions was 72% positive, meaning O'Shea was well ahead of runners-up Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony, with 2.4 points and Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, who placed third with 2.2 points.

Responsibility Excellence

Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam, has the highest number of mentions surrounding social responsibility

The .companion metrics bot also determines whether CEOs appear in the digital media as leaders in the context of the UN's sustainable development goals, e.g. in the context of social responsibility or climate and environmental protection. Our Responsibility Index shows how well this has been achieved. For this index, the metrics bot only analyses mentions related to sustainability -related topics.

In November, Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam saluted us from first place in the responsibility ranking, with 50% of Snam's CEO mentions related to social responsibility topics. His engagement rate was 4966 which can be considered highly engaged. The tonality of media conversations was significantly more positive than negative. Overall, Alverà's Responsibility Index came to 17.2 points. Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, followed in second place with 12.0 points, and Jérôme Lambert, CEO of Richemont, in third place with 2.0 points.

Investor Excellence

Peter Wennink, CEO of ASML Holding, takes the number 1 spot for the financial echo

CEO mentions in the context of balance sheet figures offer little scope for setting content-related agendas but are crucial for building investor confidence. In this environment, the metrics bot determines which CEOs were mentioned from a financial standpoint, forming an index for investor communication.

In November, the .companion metrics bot identified ASML Holding's CEO, Peter Wennink, as the top communicator for investors after he achieved 38.0 points. 72% of his mentions were related to the financial environment, which is 1.2 times this month's average. His readership was highly interested, indicated by an engagement rate of 31953.8, and he experienced significantly more positive than negative comments. He is followed in second and third place by Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse, with 7.4 points, and Alain Dehaze, CEO of Adecco (5.3 points).

Source Information

Media conversations were tracked and analyzed globally with the help of the market-leading monitoring tool, Meltwater

All content is in German and/or English and publicly accessible across websites, forums, and social media

The text and content of the CEO Echo are generated automatically by the .companion metrics bot

All Excellence index values are based on three criteria:

1. How often the respective CEO is mentioned in a certain context

2. How many of those mentions were positive

3. How many engagements did those posts and articles received

Previous CEO Echo results