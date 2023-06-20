Advanced search
    MWTR   NL00150003D3

MELTWATER N.V.

(MWTR)
2023-06-20
17.85 NOK   -0.78%
03:24pMeltwater N : Incentive AS - Meltwater N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
05:18aMW Investment Wins Regulatory Approvals to Acquire Meltwater
MT
06/19Meltwater N.V. - Voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in Meltwater N.V declared unconditional
AQ
Meltwater N : Incentive AS - Meltwater N.V. - Amsterdam

06/20/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
Incentive AS - Meltwater N.V. - Amsterdam
Incentive AS - Meltwater N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction19 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyIncentive AS
Issuing institutionMeltwater N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(as investment manager for several managed accounts) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(as AIF Manager for Incentive Investment Funds ICAV) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 20 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Meltwater NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 505 M - -
Net income 2023 -3,24 M - -
Net cash 2023 94,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -58,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 507 M 502 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 354
Free-Float 38,4%
Meltwater N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MELTWATER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,99 NOK
Average target price 34,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 91,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Ryan Box Chief Executive Officer
Elena Shishkina Chief Financial Officer
Jorn Lyseggen Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Aditya Jami Chief Technology Officer
David Faugno Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELTWATER N.V.32.18%511
S&P GLOBAL, INC.17.99%126 779
RELX PLC14.12%63 169
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.53%60 887
MSCI, INC.2.70%38 249
WOLTERS KLUWER17.69%30 861
