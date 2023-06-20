Meltwater N : Incentive AS - Meltwater N.V. - Amsterdam

Incentive AS - Meltwater N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction19 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyIncentive AS
Issuing institutionMeltwater N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares0,00
|
Number of voting rights0,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(as investment manager for several managed accounts)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares0,00
|
Number of voting rights0,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(as AIF Manager for Incentive Investment Funds ICAV)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding0,00 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding0,00 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 20 June 2023
Disclaimer
Meltwater NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:23:06 UTC.