  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Meltwater N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MWTR   NL00150003D3

MELTWATER N.V.

(MWTR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:20 2023-04-12 am EDT
17.83 NOK   +0.34%
05:59pTrevor Noah, Bethenny Frankel to Deliver Keynotes at Upcoming Meltwater Summit, June 21-22
GL
05:59pTrevor Noah, Bethenny Frankel to Deliver Keynotes at Upcoming Meltwater Summit, June 21-22
GL
03/31Launch of recommended voluntary offer by MW Investment B.V. to acquire all outstanding shares of Meltwater N.V. and commencement of offer period
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Trevor Noah, Bethenny Frankel to Deliver Keynotes at Upcoming Meltwater Summit, June 21-22

04/12/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, today announced Trevor Noah, comedian and best-selling author, and Bethenny Frankel, founder and CEO of Skinnygirl, will deliver highly-anticipated keynotes at the upcoming Meltwater Summit, June 21-22 in New York City.

Meltwater Summit, now in its third year, offers an opportunity for marketing and communications professionals to hear from speakers, industry experts, and top brands and learn how to cut through the noise for more meaningful connections with customers.

In addition to keynote speakers Noah and Frankel, the Meltwater Summit will welcome more than 30 industry thought-leaders and brands to discuss a variety of topics impacting marketing and communications professionals today, including executive thought leadership, influencer relationships, social listening, measurement, purpose-driven communication and more.

Among the speakers at Meltwater Summit 2023 will be: 

  • Selman Careaga, President, the Coca-Cola Company
  • Christine Haughney Dare-Bryan, Editor at Large, Inc. Magazine
  • Chris Chiames, Chief Communications Officer, Carnival Cruise Line
  • James Wright, Global CEO, Red Havas
  • Dayan Candappa, Chief Content Officer, Newsweek
  • Zaria Parvez, Global Social Media Manager, Duolingo
  • Stacie Barrett, Director of Internal Communication, Domino's
  • Sheila Mulligan, Managing Director, Edelman
  • Danny Gardner, Social Intelligence Lead, Haleon
  • Rose Jia, Head of Growth Marketing, Amazon
  • Miri Rodriguez, Senior Storyteller State & Local Gov., Microsoft

“We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup of talented industry experts in attendance at the Meltwater Summit this year,” said John Box, Chief Executive Officer, Meltwater. “We know how challenging it can be to effectively reach audiences in our digital world, and our goal is to help marketing and communications professionals ‘Engage with Impact’ by building trust and loyalty with their customers.”  

Sponsors participating in Meltwater Summit 2023 include Red Havas, Converseon, 3BL and more.

Learn more about the Meltwater Summit and register here: www.meltwater.com/summit 

Contacts:
Jenny Force
VP Marketing, Meltwater
jenny.force@meltwater.com

Jacob Gnieski
Account Supervisor, Red Havas
E: jacob.gnieski@redhavas.com

About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com


All news about MELTWATER N.V.
03/31Launch of recommended voluntary offer by MW Investment B.V. to acquire all outstanding ..
AQ
03/31MW Investment Launches Voluntary Offer to Buy Meltwater
MT
03/30Meltwater N : Sand Grove Capital Management LLP - Meltwater N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/30Voluntary offer - offer document approved
AQ
03/29Rising Antarctic ice melt will dramatically slow global ocean flows - study
RE
03/21Meltwater - Notice of General Meeting 2 May 2023
AQ
03/20Red Havas and Meltwater Establish Global Partnership
GL
03/20Red Havas and Meltwater Establish Global Partnership
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 449 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 512 M 512 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart MELTWATER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Meltwater N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELTWATER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,83 NOK
Average target price 34,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Ryan Box Chief Executive Officer
Elena Shishkina Chief Financial Officer
Jorn Lyseggen Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Aditya Jami Chief Technology Officer
David Faugno Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELTWATER N.V.30.57%504
S&P GLOBAL, INC.2.08%109 681
RELX PLC14.82%61 963
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION12.51%61 145
MSCI, INC.13.87%42 407
WOLTERS KLUWER22.39%32 199
