Members : Financial Results Briefing for 1Q FY2022
07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Financial Results for 1Q FY2022
Members Co., Ltd. (TSE 2130)
July 30, 2021
Company Profile
Representative Director and President Tadashi Kenmochi
Members is the internet business partner that aims to create a spiritually rich society through "MEMBERSHIP" by
supporting digital business with digital creators.
Corporate name
Members Co., Ltd.
Date of establishment
June 26, 1995
Mission
Create a spiritually rich society through "MEMBERSHIP"
(VISION2030)
Locations
Headquarters: 37th floor of Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Web Garden Sendai: 8th floor of Daiichi Seimei Tower Bldg., 4-6-1Ichiban-cho,Aoba-ku,Sendai-shi, Miyagi
Web Garden Kitakyushu: 9th floor of Meiji Yasuda Seimei Kokura Bldg., 9-1Konya-machi,Kokurakita-ku,Kitakyushu-shi, Fukuoka
Web Garden Kobe: 16th floor of Kobe Commerce Industry and Trade Center Bldg., 5-1-14 Hamabedori, Chuo-ku,Kobe-shi, Hyogo
Sapporo Office: 5th floor of 11.CONCEPT SPERARE Bldg., 1-1-65Minami-Jujo-Nishi,Chuo-ku,Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido
Capital
935 million yen (as of June 30, 2021)
Sales revenue
12,087 million yen (fiscal year ended March 31, 2021)〔IFRS〕
Securities code
2130; First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
No. of employees
1,824 (as of June 30, 2021)
(consolidated)
Service Features
EMC business
(Engagement Marketing Center business)
Outline
Digital business operation support service Websites, EC, SNS, apps, marketing automation (MA), digital transformation (DX), etc.
Features
Dedicated teams of digital creators for the client companies, which deeply understand the management strategies, goals, products, and services of the clients, drive the digital business.
Methodization of the operation know-how by the dedicated teams
①Improvement in outcomes ②Enhancement of productivity ③Quality and security
④Promotion of CSV marketing ⑤Team building ⑥ Account plan ⑦Shift of cutting-edge technology fields
Specializing in large client companies, large-scale transactions, and continuous projects
Provision of personnel for supporting the growth of digital products of clients
DX producers, UX designers, data scientists, marketing planners, data engineers, website directors, website designers, engineers, and others
Features
Provision of autonomous teams of digital creators
To support growth in the cutting-edge technology fields To support the growth of digital products of clients by using the skills in thecutting-edgetechnology field with high added value
Creators first
System of appointing creators as executive officers, remote work, and development of a sound working environment
Major clients
Internet-relatedenterprises with great growth potential
Social innovation venturesfor solving social issues
Local medium-sized enterprises
* In April 2021, "Digital Personnel business" was renamed "Product Growth Team (PGT) business."
1Q FY 2022 Overview
Thanks to the active digital shift and DX in enterprises, sales revenue increased 24.9% year on year. Operating profit turned positive in 1Q for the first time in 6 terms, due to the
profitability enhancement through the improvement in utilization rate in the PGT business.
Consolidated results
Sales revenue
Operating profit
Added-value sales
million
+24.9%
million
+67
million
+28.6%
million yen
3,108 yen
y/y
9 yen
y/y
2,927 yen
y/y
Business situation
EMC business
PGT business
No. of companies
44
-3 from the
we offer the EMC
end of the
Sales revenue
Sales revenue
model
previous term
million
+15.1%
million
+42.4%
EMC
end of the
2,129
1,132
creators
950
＋175 from the
y/y
y/y
PGT
end of the
yen
yen
697
+168 from the
business
previous term
Educational investment
million
73 yen
Down 11 million
yen y/y
Ratio of sales of
services other than
website operation
25.1 ％
Up 4.7 points
y/y
Estimated term-end dividend per share
23.5 yen
Up 6.0 yen from
the previous
term
Income Statement Summary
The y/y growth rate of sales revenue was as high as 24.9%. New graduates were assigned to on-site duties earlier than usual, but gross profit margin was almost unchanged year on year. From 2Q, we will accelerate the assignment of new graduates to on-site duties to improve profitability.
Progress
Progress
Results for 1Q
Results for 1Q
Forecast for
rate toward
Full-year
rate toward
1H of FY
the forecast
forecast for
the full-year
of FY 3/2021
y/y
of FY 3/2022
3/2022
for 1H of FY
FY 3/2022
forecast for
[unit: million yen]
3/2022
FY 3/2022
Sales revenue
2,489
3,108
+24.9%
7,000
44.4%
15,200
20.5%
Added value
2,277
2,927
+28.6%
―
―
―
sales
Gross profit
721
892
+23.8%
―
―
―
（Gross profit
29.0%
28.7%
―
―
―
―
margin）
SGA
801
890
+11.2%
―
―
―
Operating profit
(58)
9
+67
504
1.8%
1,800
0.5%
（Operating profit
―
0.3%
―
―
―
―
margin）
Pretax profit
(59)
7
+67
490
1.5%
1,790
0.4%
Net profit
(11)
17
+29
328
5.5%
1,199
1.5%
* Added value sales = Sales revenue ー Outsourcing and procurement costs ＝ Sales from in-house resources
