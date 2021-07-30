Log in
    2130   JP3921700005

MEMBERS CO., LTD.

(2130)
Members : Financial Results Briefing for 1Q FY2022

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Financial Results for 1Q FY2022

Members Co., Ltd. (TSE 2130)

July 30, 2021

Proprietary and Confidential to Members Co.,LTD

Company Profile

Representative Director and President Tadashi Kenmochi

Members is the internet business partner that aims to create a spiritually rich society through "MEMBERSHIP" by

supporting digital business with digital creators.

Corporate name

Members Co., Ltd.

Date of establishment

June 26, 1995

Mission

Create a spiritually rich society through "MEMBERSHIP"

(VISION2030)

Locations

Headquarters: 37th floor of Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Web Garden Sendai: 8th floor of Daiichi Seimei Tower Bldg., 4-6-1Ichiban-cho,Aoba-ku,Sendai-shi, Miyagi

Web Garden Kitakyushu: 9th floor of Meiji Yasuda Seimei Kokura Bldg., 9-1Konya-machi,Kokurakita-ku,Kitakyushu-shi, Fukuoka

Web Garden Kobe: 16th floor of Kobe Commerce Industry and Trade Center Bldg., 5-1-14 Hamabedori, Chuo-ku,Kobe-shi, Hyogo

Sapporo Office: 5th floor of 11.CONCEPT SPERARE Bldg., 1-1-65Minami-Jujo-Nishi,Chuo-ku,Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido

Capital

935 million yen (as of June 30, 2021)

Sales revenue

12,087 million yen (fiscal year ended March 31, 2021)〔IFRS〕

Securities code

2130; First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

No. of employees

1,824 (as of June 30, 2021)

(consolidated)

2

Proprietary and Confidential to Members Co.,LTD

Service Features

EMC business

(Engagement Marketing Center business)

Outline

Digital business operation support service Websites, EC, SNS, apps, marketing automation (MA), digital transformation (DX), etc.

Features

  • Dedicated teams of digital creators for the client companies, which deeply understand the management strategies, goals, products, and services of the clients, drive the digital business.
  • Methodization of the operation know-how by the dedicated teams
    ①Improvement in outcomes ②Enhancement of productivity ③Quality and security
    ④Promotion of CSV marketing ⑤Team building ⑥ Account plan ⑦Shift of cutting-edge technology fields
  • Specializing in large client companies, large-scale transactions, and continuous projects

Major clients

Shiseido Co., Ltd., SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Daikyo Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Panasonic Corporation,

Benesse Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo

Mitsui Card Co., Ltd., etc.

PGT business(*)

(Product Growth Team business)

Outline

Provision of personnel for supporting the growth of digital products of clients

DX producers, UX designers, data scientists, marketing planners, data engineers, website directors, website designers, engineers, and others

Features

  • Provision of autonomous teams of digital creators
  • To support growth in the cutting-edge technology fields
    To support the growth of digital products of clients by using the skills in the cutting-edgetechnology field with high added value
  • Creators first
    System of appointing creators as executive officers, remote work, and development of a sound working environment

Major clients

  • Internet-relatedenterprises with great growth potential
  • Social innovation ventures for solving social issues
  • Local medium-sized enterprises

* In April 2021, "Digital Personnel business" was renamed "Product Growth Team (PGT) business."

3

Proprietary and Confidential to Members Co.,LTD

1Q FY 2022 Overview

Thanks to the active digital shift and DX in enterprises, sales revenue increased 24.9% year on year. Operating profit turned positive in 1Q for the first time in 6 terms, due to the

profitability enhancement through the improvement in utilization rate in the PGT business.

Consolidated results

Sales revenue

Operating profit

Added-value sales

million

+24.9%

million

+67

million

+28.6%

million yen

3,108 yen

y/y

9 yen

y/y

2,927 yen

y/y

Business situation

EMC business

PGT business

No. of companies

44

-3 from the

we offer the EMC

end of the

Sales revenue

Sales revenue

model

previous term

million

+15.1%

million

+42.4%

EMC

end of the

2,129

1,132

creators

950

＋175 from the

y/y

y/y

PGT

end of the

yen

yen

697

+168 from the

business

previous term

Educational investment

million

73 yen

Down 11 million

yen y/y

Ratio of sales of

services other than

website operation

25.1

Up 4.7 points

y/y

Estimated term-end dividend per share

23.5 yen

Up 6.0 yen from

the previous

term

4

Proprietary and Confidential to Members Co.,LTD

Income Statement Summary

The y/y growth rate of sales revenue was as high as 24.9%. New graduates were assigned to on-site duties earlier than usual, but gross profit margin was almost unchanged year on year. From 2Q, we will accelerate the assignment of new graduates to on-site duties to improve profitability.

Progress

Progress

Results for 1Q

Results for 1Q

Forecast for

rate toward

Full-year

rate toward

1H of FY

the forecast

forecast for

the full-year

of FY 3/2021

y/y

of FY 3/2022

3/2022

for 1H of FY

FY 3/2022

forecast for

[unit: million yen]

3/2022

FY 3/2022

Sales revenue

2,489

3,108

+24.9%

7,000

44.4%

15,200

20.5%

Added value

2,277

2,927

+28.6%

sales

Gross profit

721

892

+23.8%

（Gross profit

29.0%

28.7%

margin）

SGA

801

890

+11.2%

Operating profit

(58)

9

+67

504

1.8%

1,800

0.5%

（Operating profit

0.3%

margin）

Pretax profit

(59)

7

+67

490

1.5%

1,790

0.4%

Net profit

(11)

17

+29

328

5.5%

1,199

1.5%

* Added value sales = Sales revenue ー Outsourcing and procurement costs ＝ Sales from in-house resources

5

Proprietary and Confidential to Members Co.,LTD

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Members Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 15 117 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 1 232 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2022 4 664 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 42 508 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 476
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart MEMBERS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Members Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEMBERS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3 260,00 JPY
Average target price 3 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Kenmochi President & Representative Director
Akihiko Takano Director & Head-Administration
Kiyoshi Amakasu Independent Outside Director
Masaaki Kanai Independent Outside Director
Shinichi Tamagami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMBERS CO., LTD.40.58%388
ACCENTURE PLC21.88%200 584
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.70%158 728
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.75%127 071
INFOSYS LIMITED27.85%91 389
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.17.41%87 655