Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Membership Collective Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCG   US5860011098

MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC.

(MCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 12:08:25 pm EDT
7.170 USD   -5.91%
11:42aMembership Collective Group to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
03/28Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Membership Collective Group to $14 From $18, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
03/22Goldman Sachs Adjusts Membership Collective Group's Price Target to $9.50 from $13, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Membership Collective Group to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

05/04/2022 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Membership Collective Group Inc. (“MCG”), (NYSE: MCG) - the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Home, Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club, The Ned and The Line and Saguaro Hotels - will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

A conference call and live webcast will be hosted to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 08:30 EDT / 13:30 GMT.

A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available at MCG’s website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

To listen to the live conference call, please dial;

USA:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 500-3691
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1951

UK:
Participant UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44.800.524.4258
Participant UK Toll Dial-In Number: +44.20.8610.3526

Conference ID: 7633905
A replay of the webcast will be available on the MCG website following the call for up to 90 days.

About Membership Collective Group Inc.
The Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 35 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

SOURCE STRING: Membership Collective Group (MCG)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC.
11:42aMembership Collective Group to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
03/28Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Membership Collective Group to $14 From $18, Reiterat..
MT
03/22Goldman Sachs Adjusts Membership Collective Group's Price Target to $9.50 from $13, Kee..
MT
03/21SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
03/21Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Membership Collective Group to $8 From $14, Reiter..
MT
03/21Membership Collective Group Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $50 million worth of i..
CI
03/21MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE : Press Release dated March 18, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
03/21MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/21Membership Collective Group's Board Authorizes $50 Million Share Buyback Plan
MT
03/18Membership Collective Group Stock Repurchase
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 981 M - -
Net income 2022 -117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 541 M 1 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 353
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Membership Collective Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,62 $
Average target price 12,57 $
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Carnie President & Director
Humera Afzal Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Wayne Burkle Executive Chairman
Martin Kuczmarski Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC.-40.38%1 541
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.81%461 753
PROSUS N.V.-37.01%124 453
AIRBNB, INC.-12.91%92 284
NETFLIX, INC.-66.82%88 797
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.72%57 613