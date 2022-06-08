Log in
    MCG   US5860011098

MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC.

(MCG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
8.640 USD   +0.12%
06/06Membership Collective Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference
BU
06/06Membership Collective Group Accelerates Rollout of Its Retail Business With New Soho.Home.Studios in LA and London
BU
06/06Membership Collective Group Inc. Announces Two New Openings in UK and North America
CI
Membership Collective Group to Participate in 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

06/08/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, announced that Andrew Carnie, President of MCG, will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference 2022 on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at 2:40-3:10 PM CT (3:40-4:10pm ET)

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the News and Events section of the Membership Collective Group Investor Relations website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Membership Collective Group website.

About Membership Collective Group:

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 35 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 984 M - -
Net income 2022 -120 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 746 M 1 746 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 353
Free-Float 21,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,63 $
Average target price 12,17 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Carnie President & Director
Humera Afzal Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Wayne Burkle Executive Chairman
Martin Kuczmarski Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC.-32.47%1 746
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.53%446 756
PROSUS N.V.-34.79%130 707
NETFLIX, INC.-67.03%88 237
AIRBNB, INC.-26.18%78 221
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.66%49 681