Membership Collective Group to Participate in 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, announced that Andrew Carnie, President of MCG, will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference 2022 on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at 2:40-3:10 PM CT (3:40-4:10pm ET)

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the News and Events section of the Membership Collective Group Investor Relations website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Membership Collective Group website.

About Membership Collective Group:

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 35 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

