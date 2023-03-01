Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Memex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OEE   CA58600T1084

MEMEX INC.

(OEE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30:00 2023-03-01 am EST
0.0100 CAD   +100.00%
02/27Memex : Why do you need a monitoring system?
02/22Memex Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
01/19Memex Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
Summary 
Summary

Memex : Annual General Meeting 2023

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
MEMEX, with its visionary attitude, has been on the leading-edge of the convergence of the industry trends in Computing Power, Connectivity of Machines, Industry Standards, Advanced Software Technology, and Manufacturing Domain Expertise. MEMEX is the developer of MERLIN, an award winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in real-time.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Memex Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2,14 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
Net income 2022 -0,44 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net Debt 2022 0,72 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,69 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart MEMEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Memex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David R. McPhail Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward A. Crymble Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph Brennan Independent Non-Executive Director
Scott Michael Kaplanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Christiansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMEX INC.0.00%1
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.00%1 856 633
SYNOPSYS INC.13.80%55 443
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.20.26%52 661
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.21%51 058
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION27.70%42 116