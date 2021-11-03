Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Memex Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OEE   CA58600T1084

MEMEX INC.

(OEE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/03 03:08:11 pm
0.025 CAD   --.--%
03:15pUpcoming [Webinar – 10th Nov] Developing the Business Case for DDM
PU
10/20MEMEX : From Failure to Success- A formula for Failing Forward
PU
10/08MEMEX : Closed for Thanksgiving
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upcoming [Webinar – 10th Nov] Developing the Business Case for DDM

11/03/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
Manufacturers currently profiting from Data-Driven Manufacturing do so primarily because they have a well-defined strategy to incorporate real-time data into their Continuous Improvement methodologies and initiatives. Data-Driven Manufacturing is transforming Kaizen, Lean, Six Sigma, and other CI methods by shifting the emphasis from data collection and analysis to high value-added activities, rapidly evolving standard work practices. In this web presentation, MEMEX will demonstrate how to construct a tailored, compelling business case utilizing a proven, cost-effective strategy for achieving sustainable operational excellence.

During the webinar:
Fuel lean Continuous Improvement initiatives with Real-Time data to get to root cause and countermeasures-fast.
Learnhow to introduce change management to create a culture of sustainable, Impactful Continuous Improvement.
Realizehow easy it is to implement a Data-Driven Manufacturing solution and realize the promised ROI in 5 easy steps.
Identifyyour improvement opportunities with complete shop floor connectivity, shop-floor-to-top-floor dashboarding and team sharing of real-time data.

Disclaimer

Memex Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,25 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
Net income 2020 -0,75 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net Debt 2020 0,94 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,44 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MEMEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Memex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David R. McPhail Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward A. Crymble Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Joseph Brennan Independent Non-Executive Director
Scott Michael Kaplanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMEX INC.66.67%3
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.78%2 472 904
SEA LIMITED80.97%198 903
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC92.54%113 774
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-16.91%82 881
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE56.21%79 054