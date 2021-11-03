Upcoming [Webinar – 10th Nov] Developing the Business Case for DDM

Manufacturers currently profiting from Data-Driven Manufacturing do so primarily because they have a well-defined strategy to incorporate real-time data into their Continuous Improvement methodologies and initiatives. Data-Driven Manufacturing is transforming Kaizen, Lean, Six Sigma, and other CI methods by shifting the emphasis from data collection and analysis to high value-added activities, rapidly evolving standard work practices. In this web presentation, MEMEX will demonstrate how to construct a tailored, compelling business case utilizing a proven, cost-effective strategy for achieving sustainable operational excellence.

During the webinar:

● Fuel lean Continuous Improvement initiatives with Real-Time data to get to root cause and countermeasures-fast.

● Learnhow to introduce change management to create a culture of sustainable, Impactful Continuous Improvement.

● Realizehow easy it is to implement a Data-Driven Manufacturing solution and realize the promised ROI in 5 easy steps.

● Identifyyour improvement opportunities with complete shop floor connectivity, shop-floor-to-top-floor dashboarding and team sharing of real-time data.