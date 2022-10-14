Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Memories Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1H4   SG1EB7000009

MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED

(1H4)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:59 2022-10-13 am EDT
0.0460 SGD   +2.22%
Danish government backs probe into spy chief scandal

10/14/2022 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Head of Denmark's foreign intelligence unit Lars Findsen speaks during the publication of the annual report 'Intelligence Risk Assessment' in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's government backed on Friday opposition calls for an investigation into the case of a former spy chief accused of leaking state secrets.

In a book published this week and partly written in custody, ex-foreign intelligence unit head Lars Findsen said the government unfairly suspended him in 2020 for political motives.

"We need broad political trust in the work of the intelligence agencies and if distrust arises, we think it's sensible to establish an investigative commission," Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye told local broadcaster TV 2.

A majority of parties now support a parliamentary probe.

In a security scandal roiling the Nordic country, Findsen spent two months at the start of this year in custody, where he partly wrote "The spy chief - Memories from cell 18".

Prior to his arrest in December, Findsen was suspended over accusations of wrongdoings from an independent board overseeing the unit. He says the government attempted to avoid a scandal by putting him and other employees at the agency on furlough.

Last month, the state prosecutor charged him with passing state secrets to six people including two journalists over the course of 16-17 months. Findsen denies wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,10 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 16,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,19x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Memories Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Yam Cyrus Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
Basil Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chye Beng Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Tun Tun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED206.67%16
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-33.66%5 234
TUI AG-50.02%2 353
BOWLERO CORP.48.67%2 227
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-9.27%2 107
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.13.97%1 677