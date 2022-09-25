Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Memories Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1H4   SG1EB7000009

MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED

(1H4)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:10 2022-09-25 pm EDT
0.0450 SGD    0.00%
09/25"Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory
RE
09/19Explainer-What has happened to Puerto Rico's power grid since Hurricane Maria?
RE
09/18Frugal is the new cool for young Chinese as economy falters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

"Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory

09/25/2022 | 10:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Snap election in Italy

ROME (Reuters) - At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters.

A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices made over the years as the party rose from being a marginal far-right group to become Italy's strongest political force at Sunday's election.

"It's a dream," Fabio Rampelli, a party founder, told Reuters as he hugged a tearful activist who whispered to him the single word, "finally!".

Brothers of Italy traces its roots to the post-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI), considered a political pariah by the country's mainstream until it was dissolved in the mid-1990s.

All that is in the past. Meloni won around 26% of the vote at Sunday's election, projections showed as the count continued, surging from 4% in the last election in 2018.

The centre-right bloc she spearheads is seen winning a comfortable majority in both houses of parliament, paving the way for her to become Italy's first woman prime minister.

"For many of us this is a night of pride, redemption, tears, hugs, dreams and memories," she told party members and reporters, standing in front of the Brothers of Italy's controversial flame logo.

She says the flame represents the evolution of the Italian right, while critics say it is a vestige of the old MSI who used the same symbol.

"This is a starting point, not a finishing line, from tomorrow we have to prove our worth," said an emotional Meloni.

Marco Marsilio, Brothers of Italy's president of the central Abruzzo region, said he had been waiting for this moment all his life.

"20 or 30 years ago this sounded like madness, let's hope God forgives us for this madness," he told Reuters.

The Italian hard right has its historical strongholds in central and southern Italy, but some of its militants come from regions with a left-wing tradition.

For them, the victory is even more special.

Giovanni Donzelli was born in left-leaning Florence and joined the right in 1994, when he was 19.

"The day after I joined the rightist university movement ... I came home to tell the family. My socialist grandfather and moderate leftist mother didn't react well. My mother started crying, my grandfather choked on his food," he said.

(editing by Gavin Jones)

By Angelo Amante


© Reuters 2022
All news about MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
09/25"Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory
RE
09/19Explainer-What has happened to Puerto Rico's power grid since Hurricane Maria?
RE
09/18Frugal is the new cool for young Chinese as economy falters
RE
09/17'Dearest grannie', we miss you - Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren
RE
09/16Dutch town takes Twitter to court to remove conspiracy theories
RE
09/16Princess Haya mourns 'inspiration' Queen Elizabeth
RE
09/16Few attend Queen Elizabeth memorial in Zimbabwe
RE
09/15King Charles and siblings to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
RE
09/15Queen's death revives memories both fond and bitter in Zimbabwe
RE
09/15Prince William says walking behind queen's coffin brought back memories
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,10 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 15,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,19x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Memories Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Yam Cyrus Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
Basil Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chye Beng Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Tun Tun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED200.00%16
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-29.55%5 593
TUI AG-45.06%2 576
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-8.22%2 131
BOWLERO CORP.40.35%2 102
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-29.70%1 694