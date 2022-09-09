Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Memories Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1H4   SG1EB7000009

MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED

(1H4)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  01:16 2022-09-09 am EDT
0.0980 SGD   -2.00%
12:37aHillary and Chelsea Clinton on the Queen
RE
09/08QUEEN ELIZABETH'S DEATH : Reaction from leading figures in Britain
RE
09/08UK PM Truss's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth
RE
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on the Queen

09/09/2022 | 12:37am EDT
STORY: Former United States Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton spoke about their fond memories of the Queen Elizabeth at the New York premiere of their new show "Gutsy" on Thursday (September 8).

"She was a curious, highly intelligent person who really wanted to learn what you knew and how it would fit in the world. And one of the highlights of my career was, you know, being able to spend the night at Buckingham Palace during a state visit, during President Obama's state visit, and talking with her about her gardens and walking through those gardens. It was an incredible experience," said Hillary.

"I remember my grandmother talking about what a role model the Queen was for her. As a kind of woman, just trying to make it through on the home front to do what she could to support the war effort here and just how much it meant to her to see, you know, a member of the royal family, even though she was, you know, a hard core American and maybe didn't understand the monarchy - that she knew that this woman under enormous pressure, got up and worked so hard for her country in the war effort everyday was so inspiring to my grandmother," added Chelsea.

The queen, whose husband died last year, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,10 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,7 M 35,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,19x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Memories Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Yam Cyrus Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
Basil Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chye Beng Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Tun Tun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED620.00%36
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-24.01%6 093
TUI AG-43.43%2 661
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.05%2 373
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-21.00%1 913
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-3.55%1 446