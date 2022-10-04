Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Memories Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1H4   SG1EB7000009

MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED

(1H4)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  02:34 2022-10-04 am EDT
0.0460 SGD    0.00%
04:02pMeasuring Hurricane Ian's toll on Florida's 'forgotten' neighborhoods
RE
01:38pEx employee charged with staging fake explosion at Boston's Northeastern University
RE
09/30Baltics say Ukrainian annexation mirrors their occupation story
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Measuring Hurricane Ian's toll on Florida's 'forgotten' neighborhoods

10/04/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Away from Florida's posh beaches, Hurricane Ian also packed punch in poor areas

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Reuters) - Betty and Hubert Toney have lost count of all the hurricanes they've lived through since moving into their house in the modest Dunbar neighborhood of Fort Myers, Florida, in 1958.

But they had never before experienced anything like Ian. The powerful Category 4 hurricane sheared the roof off the Toneys' green flat-top home, leaving the interior exposed to the torrential rain.

"I guess it really took a beating," said Betty Toney, 81, of the house where she and Hubert raised their two children, as well as a dozen nieces and nephews.

She shuddered to think of the cost of repairs. The Toneys, like many of their neighbors in the low-income, mainly African-American neighborhood, do not have insurance to cover hurricane damage. It's either too expensive or, in the Toneys' case, insurance companies refused to cover their house.

Their experience is common. Studies have repeatedly shown that low-income residents are less likely to carry insurance, even as their properties are often more susceptible to damage. Low-income residents are also typically more vulnerable to a disaster's economic shock and less able to move to a safer area.

In the aftermath of Ian's destructive assault on Florida, which caused at least 103 deaths statewide, much of the attention has focused on affluent enclaves along Florida's west coast, such as Sanibel Island.

A destination for vacationers and retirees dotted with large beachfront homes, Sanibel suffered overwhelming damage in the storm, and residents there and in other coastal communities face a daunting task in rebuilding and recovering.

The damage was less severe in lower-income neighborhoods further inland, yet flooding and high winds still dealt a heavy blow in places like Dunbar - one that many residents can ill afford.

In the zip code that includes Dunbar, the median income is $38,000, and nearly a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line. The median income in Sanibel, which is 98% white, is $93,000, according to U.S. census data.

Hubert Toney, 86, still works as a part-time salesman to make ends meet, and Betty cleans houses. But they say they'll manage somehow to rebuild a house that's full of memories for them. "It means everything, really," Hubert Toney said.

The first order of business was to cover the roof. Toney spent part of Monday trying to reach the Federal Emergency Management Agency to install a tarp.

Nearby in Dunbar, Howard Dillard, 48, watched the wind rip off his roof and usher in the rain.

"It was very scary - heartbreaking," he said.

The kitchen of the house that he rents now has two heaps of soggy drywall - what's left from the ceiling that collapsed during the storm.

His landlord has insurance to repair the house, but Dillard is still sleeping in it, rain or not. Dillard, who works in a cement plant, figures he'll have to come up with $2,000 to replace his wrecked furniture and belongings.

Despite the struggles, the community is slowly recovering, said Pastor Raymond Davis of the neighborhood's New Life Hope Assembly Church, noting that crews have swiftly removed fallen palm trees that blocked roads and restored power for some.

"It's going to take some time and assistance," he said. "These are working-class people. It'll be difficult."

While Davis said he believes emergency response agencies took action quickly, his godmother, Mary Isaac, 83, thinks they have been slow - a familiar feeling for some in Dunbar.

The hurricane uprooted her Japanese plum tree, tossed her metal shed across the street and crushed her sunroom. She says officials have not shown up to distribute food and water, as they have in other districts.

"I call us 'the forgotten enclave'," Isaac said. "I know everybody needs help, but it seems we are the last people to get anything."

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Fort Myers, Florida; Additional reporting by Joseph Ax in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Rod Nickel


© Reuters 2022
All news about MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
04:02pMeasuring Hurricane Ian's toll on Florida's 'forgotten' neighborhoods
RE
01:38pEx employee charged with staging fake explosion at Boston's Northeastern University
RE
09/30Baltics say Ukrainian annexation mirrors their occupation story
RE
09/30As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
RE
09/28India forex reserves set to shrink further, stir memories of 2008 crisis - Reuters Poll
RE
09/26Home to 28,000 U.S. troops, S.Korea unlikely to avoid a Taiwan conflict
RE
09/26Pakistani rupee opens slightly firmer, markets await new finance minister
RE
09/26Pakistan’s new finance minister wants to take country out of economic rut’
RE
09/25"Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory
RE
09/19Explainer-What has happened to Puerto Rico's power grid since Hurricane Maria?
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,10 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 16,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,19x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Memories Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Yam Cyrus Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
Basil Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chye Beng Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Tun Tun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED206.67%16
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-31.68%5 435
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-5.90%2 185
TUI AG-55.05%2 132
BOWLERO CORP.40.35%2 102
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-34.75%1 572