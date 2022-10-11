Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Memories Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1H4   SG1EB7000009

MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED

(1H4)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:59 2022-10-11 am EDT
0.0460 SGD    0.00%
10/04Measuring Hurricane Ian's toll on Florida's 'forgotten' neighborhoods
RE
10/04Ex employee charged with staging fake explosion at Boston's Northeastern University
RE
09/30Baltics say Ukrainian annexation mirrors their occupation story
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prayers and release of birds to mark 20 years since Bali bombing

10/11/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bali bombing survivor, Dr Hanabeth Luke reads the names of Australians killed in the October 2002 terrorist attack, in Sydney

KUTA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Commemorations will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali on Wednesday as survivors, alongside families and friends of the victims, gather to mark the 20-year anniversary of the Bali bombing - one of the world's deadliest militant attacks.

A total of 202 people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians, were killed when a car bomb exploded outside the Sari Club in Bali's Kuta Beach area and from another almost simultaneous blast at the Paddy's Bar across the road.

A ceremony including peace prayers and the symbolic release of 20 birds will be among several events taking place on the predominantly Hindu island, including at a memorial erected in the area of the blasts.

"The memorial for us is to remember, to remind everyone there was a terrorist attack there and that we don't want it to happen again," said Ni Luh Erniati, who lost her husband in the attack and will join morning prayers with her children.

Two decades on from the bombings, which were blamed on the al Qaeda-linked jihadist network Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), memories of the attack continue to haunt survivors.

Balinese father of two, I Dewa Ketut Rudita Widia Putra, was caught in traffic on the busy strip in Kuta, when the bombs were detonated. After crawling out of his smouldering car, he was rushed to hospital with burns covering a third of his body.

"To this day, I still feel traumatised and scared when I take the car out and get caught in a traffic jam," said the now 55-year-old.

"Even when I realise I am not in Kuta traffic, I can shake in fear, break out in a cold sweat and feel really scared."

Indonesian police and the Australian consulate general in Bali will also hold memorials.

In the wake of the Bali attacks and with backing from Australia and the United States, Indonesia set up an elite anti-terrorism unit called Special Detachment or Densus 88 that weakened JI and resulted in scores of suspected Islamic militants being arrested or killed.

The world's biggest Muslim-majority country has also pioneered deradicalisation schemes for convicted militants, though these have been both praised and criticised for their effectiveness.

Sparking dismay among many affected by the attacks, the Indonesian government said in August that Bali bomb maker Umar Patek was eligible for parole and could soon be released.

(Reporting by I Wayan Sukarda and Sultan Anshori in Bali; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
10/04Measuring Hurricane Ian's toll on Florida's 'forgotten' neighborhoods
RE
10/04Ex employee charged with staging fake explosion at Boston's Northeastern University
RE
09/30Baltics say Ukrainian annexation mirrors their occupation story
RE
09/30As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
RE
09/28India forex reserves set to shrink further, stir memories of 2008 crisis - Reuters Poll
RE
09/26Home to 28,000 U.S. troops, S.Korea unlikely to avoid a Taiwan conflict
RE
09/26Pakistani rupee opens slightly firmer, markets await new finance minister
RE
09/26Pakistan’s new finance minister wants to take country out of economic rut’
RE
09/25"Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory
RE
09/19Explainer-What has happened to Puerto Rico's power grid since Hurricane Maria?
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,10 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 16,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,19x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Memories Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Yam Cyrus Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
Basil Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chye Beng Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Tun Tun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED206.67%16
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-32.67%5 324
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-6.25%2 177
TUI AG-54.17%2 142
BOWLERO CORP.39.25%2 085
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.12.25%1 668