    1H4   SG1EB7000009

MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED

(1H4)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-09-09 am EDT
0.0930 SGD   -7.00%
01:38pQueen was upbeat, shared memories in her final days, says clergyman
RE
09:35aMixed feelings among some in Africa for Queen Elizabeth
RE
12:37aHillary and Chelsea Clinton on the Queen
RE
Queen was upbeat, shared memories in her final days, says clergyman

09/09/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Liz Truss meets Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth was upbeat, recalled childhood memories, and shared her anguish over the war in Ukraine, says a Scottish clergyman who dined with the monarch just days before her death.

As Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields was invited last weekend to give a sermon at the local parish church Elizabeth usually attended while at Balmoral Castle.

She did not attend the service, but Greenshields dined and lunched with the monarch while there.

"She looked quite frail to begin with but she's 96 of course... but when she sat down and she started talking you knew you were in the presence of the queen," he told Reuters.

"She just had a remarkable ability to put you at ease and she really had done her homework. She knew who she was talking to... and had a phenomenally good memory for somebody of her age."

Those memories went back to dignitaries she had met, a horse she once owned and her childhood.

"I'm a minister in Dunfermline and she recalled that she owned a horse that was called Dunfermline many years ago, I think it was nearly 40 years ago... that had won some races for her," Greenshields said.

"She went back to her time when she was very young staying in Balmoral, spoke very warmly of her time with her father and her mother there... I remember asking her how many countries she had visited, she couldn't recall how many but she certainly then started talking about a wide range of people she had met across the world."

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for 70 years, died peacefully on Thursday afternoon after her health deteriorated.

Asked about the queen's mood during their meals, which were also attended by Princess Anne and others, Greenshields said: "Very upbeat, very engaged with everybody, asking everybody how they were doing... and making sure that everybody was being looked after and were at their ease."

The conversation also turned to the war in Ukraine.

"She spoke about how vexed she was about what was happening in Ukraine," Greenshields said. "Obviously somebody who lived through a war in Europe and to be seeing war in Europe again would be something that would be of huge concern to her."

Greenshields said he was surprised to hear about the queen's death.

"There was no indicator that there was anything really seriously wrong and she seemed, for her age, (to have) plenty of energy and she seemed very relaxed," he said.

"So to hear the news... shocking I think is a bad word to use but something of that ilk."

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,10 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,2 M 33,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,19x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Technical analysis trends MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Yam Cyrus Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
Basil Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chye Beng Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Tun Tun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED566.67%36
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-24.01%6 181
TUI AG-43.43%2 719
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.05%2 346
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-21.00%1 903
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-2.08%1 474