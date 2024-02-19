MEMSCAP announced that is awarded a new major innovation project from the Norwegian Research Council. MEMSCAP continues to build up its technological advance with the STEGMA program. STEGMA is a new 3-year research project running until 2026 and targeting the development of a beyond technology platform for Pressure Sensor Chip-Stacks.

The ultimate goal of this project is to expand MEMSCAP's product portfolio and addressed market segments by integrating those chip-stacks within a large variety of MEMSCAP's medical products. Among the different target applications, respirators (for newborn babies or infants) require high accuracy and low-pressure range due to limited air flow. Smaller size paves the way for next generation of implantable devices and improves MEMSCAP competitive solutions in both the invasive blood pressure and filtration market segments.

MEMSCAP and SINTEF Digital MiNaLab, Norway's leading MEMS research institute, continue their close collaboration to develop world class innovative technologies and to market new products in high added value market segments. Within STEGMA, MEMSCAP and SINteF will leverage the knowledge and successful technology built for the aerospace industry within former research programs in order to expand MEMSCAP medical products' portfolio and manufacturing capabilities. MEMSCAP targets to offer a new world class medical pressure sensor family of relative, differential and absolute sensor modules.

Within a grant of NOK 11 million (circa EUR 1 million) allocated to MEMSCAP, in addition to covering all R&D costs of SINTEF, the STEGMA research activities cover the design of small area chip-stacks and new processes for high performance 100 mBar, 500 mBar and 1 Bar differential pressure sensors as well as 1 Bar absolute pressure sensors. Verification of the research results cover low-cost manufacturing capability of chip-stacks and performance testing for high-end medical sensor applications.