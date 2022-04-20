Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Mena Transport Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    MENA   THA369010006

MENA TRANSPORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MENA)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
1.700 THB    0.00%
06:49aMENA TRANSPORT PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee F24-1
PU
06:49aMENA TRANSPORT PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/23MENA TRANSPORT PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the company's website
PU
Mena Transport Public : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee F24-1

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Date/Time
20 Apr 2022 17:02:26
Headline
Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee F24-1
Symbol
MENA
Source
MENA
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 561 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2021 32,5 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net cash 2021 70,8 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,6x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 1 248 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart MENA TRANSPORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mena Transport Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suwanna Kajonwuttidet CEO, Director & Chief Support Officer
Atikom Wongsongja Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nopporn Thepsithar Chairman
Sudarat Kajonwuttidet Chief Operating Officer & Director
Wiboon Rasmeepaisarn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MENA TRANSPORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.57%37
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.89%154 344
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.42%89 060
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.72%72 156
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-11.82%63 309
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-4.53%13 086