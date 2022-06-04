|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mendarion SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Mendarion SE: Change in the shareholder structure
04-Jun-2022 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Change in the shareholder structure
Berlin, 04 June 2022: The Managing Director of Mendarion SE has just been informed of the following:
The previous shareholders sold a majority stake in Mendarion SE to Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. based in Sliema/Malta.
In connection with the above-mentioned change of the major shareholder, the Administrative Board has announced its resignation with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the current Managing Director will make his office available at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
Mendarion SE
Kurfürstendamm 11
10719 Berlin
E-mail: info@mendarion.de
