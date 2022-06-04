Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  Mendarion SE
  News
  7. Summary
    MDV   DE000A2LQ2D0

MENDARION SE

(MDV)
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  06-02
5.500 EUR    0.00%
MENDARION SE : Change in the shareholder structure
EQ
03/17Mendarion SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Mendarion Se Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Mendarion SE: Change in the shareholder structure

06/04/2022 | 11:12am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mendarion SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Mendarion SE: Change in the shareholder structure

04-Jun-2022 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the shareholder structure

Berlin, 04 June 2022: The Managing Director of Mendarion SE has just been informed of the following:

The previous shareholders sold a majority stake in Mendarion SE to Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. based in Sliema/Malta.

In connection with the above-mentioned change of the major shareholder, the Administrative Board has announced its resignation with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the current Managing Director will make his office available at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Contact:
Mendarion SE
Kurfürstendamm 11
10719 Berlin
E-mail: info@mendarion.de

04-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mendarion SE
Kurfürstendamm 11
10719 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@mendarion.de
Internet: www.mendarion.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
WKN: A2LQ2D
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1368687

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1368687  04-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1368687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
