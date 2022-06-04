DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mendarion SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Mendarion SE: Change in the shareholder structure



04-Jun-2022 / 17:10 CET/CEST







Change in the shareholder structure

Berlin, 04 June 2022: The Managing Director of Mendarion SE has just been informed of the following:

The previous shareholders sold a majority stake in Mendarion SE to Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. based in Sliema/Malta.

In connection with the above-mentioned change of the major shareholder, the Administrative Board has announced its resignation with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the current Managing Director will make his office available at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Contact:

Mendarion SE

Kurfürstendamm 11

10719 Berlin

E-mail: info@mendarion.de