Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi : 30.09.2022 Financial Statements
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AND AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD ENDED AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
CONTENTS
PAGE
Consolidated Financial Statements
1-2
Consolidated Income Statements and Other Comprehensive Income Statements
3-4
Consolidated Changes in Equity Statements
5
Consolidated Cash Flows Statements
6-7
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
8-81
NOTE 1
Organization and Nature of Activities………………………………………………………………………………………………………
8-9
NOTE 2
Basis of Presentation of Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………………………………
10-28
NOTE 3
Segment Reporting…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
29-32
NOTE 4
Cash and Cash Equivalents …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
33
NOTE 5
Financial Investments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
33
NOTE 6
Related Party Transactions …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
34-38
NOTE 7
Trade Receivables and Trade Payables………………………………………………………………………………………………………
39-40
NOTE 8
Financial Borrowings………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
41-43
NOTE 9
Other Receivables and Payables……………………………………………………………………………………………………………
44
NOTE 10
Derivative Instruments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
45
NOTE 11
Inventories……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
45
NOTE 12
Biological Assets……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
45
NOTE 13
Prepaid Expenses and Deferred Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………
46
NOTE 14
Current Period Tax Income Assets…………………………………………………………………………………………………………
46
NOTE 15
Investments Valued with Equity Pick-up Method……………………………………………………………………………………………
47
NOTE 16
Investment Properties………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
48
NOTE 17
Tangible Fixed Assets ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
49-50
NOTE 18
Right of Use Assets …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
50
NOTE 19
Intangible Assets ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
51
NOTE 20
Provisions, Contingent Assets and Liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………………
52-54
NOTE 21
Short Term Provisions………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
55
NOTE 22
Employee Benefit Liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
56
NOTE 23
Other Current Assets and Liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………………………………
56
NOTE 24
Share Capital…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
56-60
NOTE 25
Sales and Cost of Sales………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
61-63
NOTE 26
Research and Development General Administrative Expenses and Marketing Expenses…………………………………………………
64-65
NOTE 27
Other Operating Income/(Expenses)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………
66
NOTE 28
Investment Activities Income / (Expenses)…………………………………………………………………………………………………
67
NOTE 29
Finance Income / (Expenses)………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
68
NOTE 30
Tax Assets and Liabilities……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
69-71
NOTE 31
Earnings Per Share…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
71
NOTE 32
Financial Instruments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
71
NOTE 33
Nature and Level of Risks Derived From Financial Instruments……………………………………………………………………………
72-78
NOTE 34
Financial Instruments (Fair Value Disclosures and Hedge Accounting Disclosures)………………………………………………………
79-81
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise)
Unreviewed
Audited
Footnote
Current Period
Prior Period
ASSETS
References
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Current Assets
2,772,759,941
1,454,979,574
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4
24,154,198
118,035,517
Financial Investments
5
1,855,070
-
Trade Receivables
804,511,287
373,941,123
Trade Receivables from Related Parties
6-7
386,867,441
188,541,819
Trade Receivables from Third Parties
7
417,643,846
185,399,304
Other Receivables
146,259,680
161,775,794
Other Receivables from Related Parties
6-9
126,306,705
152,062,297
Other Receivables from Third Parties
9
19,952,975
9,713,497
Derivative Financial Instruments
10
4,762,115
-
Inventories
11
1,626,284,908
683,151,692
Biological Assets
12
35,623,787
9,385,653
Prepaid Expenses
13
30,591,165
21,442,802
Current Tax Assets
14
2,757,014
1,868,281
Other Current Assets
23
95,960,717
85,378,712
Non-Current Assets
2,464,981,675
2,350,372,967
Other Receivables
9
144,597
142,248
Investments Valued by Equity Pick-up Method
15
84,505,186
83,566,338
Investment Properties
16
139,757,592
139,757,592
Tangible Assets
17
1,964,692,703
1,968,553,618
Intangible Assets
19
21,825,701
17,403,176
Prepaid Expenses
13
31,652,049
1,686,080
Deferred Tax Assets
30
222,403,847
139,263,915
TOTAL ASSETS
5,237,741,616
3,805,352,541
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise)
Unreviewed
Audited
Footnote
Current Period
Prior Period
LIABILITIES
References
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Current Liabilities
2,393,504,250
1,674,044,877
Financial Borrowings
8
1,215,627,916
704,769,579
Current Installments of Long Term Financial Borrowings
8
364,664,909
599,100,695
Trade Payables
7
705,410,451
293,912,845
Employee Benefit Liabilities
22
38,678,696
26,603,146
Other Payables
4,448,030
7,984,705
Other Payables to Related Parties
6-9
38,751
3,865,219
Other Payables to Third Parties
9
4,409,279
4,119,486
Deferred Income
13
40,434,195
25,968,931
Current Tax Liabilities of Period Profit
30
1,364,272
1,727,939
Current Provisions
22,875,781
13,977,037
Provision for employee benefits
21
18,903,544
9,698,737
Other current provisions
21
3,972,237
4,278,300
Non-Current Liabilities
1,235,517,323
1,109,201,586
Long Term Borrowings
8
864,143,355
776,793,301
Long Term Provisions
120,398,500
78,630,230
Long Term Provisions for Employee Benefits
21
120,398,500
78,630,230
Deferred Tax Liabilities
30
250,975,468
253,778,055
Equity
1,608,720,043
1,022,106,078
Parent Company's Equity
1,588,621,418
1,007,900,874
Paid in Capital
24.1
250,000,000
250,000,000
Inflation Adjustments of Capital
24.2
860,487
860,487
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income or Expenses not to be
Reclassified on Profit or Loss
Gains / losses on revaluation and remeasurement
-Increase / Decrease on Revaluation of Tangible Assets
24.3
1,203,535,433
1,203,535,433
-Defined Benefit Plans Re-Measurement Gains / (Losses)
24.3
7,224,720
11,386,834
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income or Expenses to be
Reclassified on Profit or Loss
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted
for using the equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or
loss
24.4
42,649,562
42,649,562
Restricted Reserves
10,340,261
10,340,261
Legal Reserves
24.5
10,340,261
10,340,261
Retained Earnings / Losses
24.6
(510,871,703)
(243,093,206)
Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period
31
584,882,658
(267,778,497)
Minority Interests
24.7
20,098,625
14,205,204
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
5,237,741,616
3,805,352,541
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIOD OF 1 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER 2022
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise.)
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Current Period
Prior Period
Prior Period
Prior Period
01.01-
01.01-
01.07-
01.07-
Footnotes
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Revenue
25.1
3,082,300,820
1,477,986,841
1,279,005,231
634,638,347
Cost of Sales (-)
25.2
(2,004,735,898)
(1,222,681,824)
(916,805,960)
(531,913,167)
Gross Profit / (Loss)
1,077,564,922
255,305,017
362,199,271
102,725,180
General Administrative Expenses (-)
26.3
(58,052,952)
(28,947,796)
(28,006,587)
(9,553,584)
Marketing Expenses (-)
26.2
(79,590,566)
(40,816,536)
(40,748,183)
(16,898,575)
Research and Development
Expenses (-)
26.1
(9,583,129)
(6,561,145)
(4,721,107)
-
Other Operating Income
27.1
251,105,474
70,742,503
70,201,081
11,423,399
Other Operating Expenses (-)
27.2
(157,270,660)
(41,385,922)
(39,724,942)
(5,243,759)
Operating Profit / (Loss)
1,024,173,089
208,336,121
319,199,533
82,452,661
Income from Investment Activities
28.1
17,364,904
2,838,394
622,744
5,000
Expenses from Investment
Activities (-)
28.2
-
(40,219)
-
(39,402)
Shares of Profit/(Loss) from
Investments Valued by Equity Pick-up
Method
28.3
938,848
306,758
408,258
93,302
Operating Activity Profit/(Loss)
Before Financial Expense
1,042,476,841
211,441,054
320,230,535
82,511,561
Financial Income
29.1
54,199,042
35,805,993
7,199,652
8,310,193
Financial Expenses (-)
29.2
(589,758,960)
(252,389,318)
(178,992,944)
(18,996,506)
Operating Activity Profit/(Loss)
Before Taxation
506,916,923
(5,142,271)
148,437,243
71,825,248
Operating Activity Tax
Income/(Expense)
Current Tax Income/(Expense)
30
(1,364,272)
(1,518,575)
1,305,969
243,603
Deferred Tax Income/(Expense)
30
85,266,928
9,919,833
140,796,597
(18,923,006)
Current Period Operating Activity
Profit / (Loss)
590,819,579
3,258,987
290,539,809
53,145,845
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
590,819,579
3,258,987
290,539,809
53,145,845
Distribution of the Period
Income/(Loss)
Minority Interests
24.7
5,936,921
731,464
(2,249,274)
(475,265)
Parent Company's Shares
31
584,882,658
2,527,523
292,789,083
53,621,110
Earnings Per Share
31
2.3395
0.0101
1.1712
0.2145
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Disclaimer
Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 13:33:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
