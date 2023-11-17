MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 (Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise.)

NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("The Company" or "Menderes Tekstil"), its Subsidiaries and Equity participations are referred as "Group" in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

The entities mentioned below are applied "Full Consolidation Method":

Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Smyrna Seracılık Ticaret A.Ş.

The entities mentioned below are applied by "Equity Pick up Method":

Aktur İzmir Gayrimenkul A.Ş.

Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

The Company produces cotton press, electric energy, yarn, fabric, valances, dust ruffles, ruffled and tailored shams, comforter shells, printed towels and linens in integrated cotton and synthetic textile establishment.

The Company address registered on the Trade Registry Gazette is Adalet Mahallesi, Manas Bulvarı, No:47/A 42. Kat Bayraklı, İzmir.

As of 30 September 2023, 2.346 personnel are employed by the Company and average number of personnel is 2.588 for the period of 01.01.-30.09.2023.

Company shares are traded in the Borsa Istanbul since 2000.

Production Capacity (Textile)

According to the capacity report from Denizli Industrial Chamber dated 26 April 2023, numbered 247 and valid until 26 April 2025, the Company annual production capacity is as follows: (Companies production capacity has been calculated with daily 8 hours, yearly 300 days. Company works for 3 shifts in a day):