MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD ENDED AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise)
Unreviewed
Audited
Footnote
Current Period
Prior Period
ASSETS
References
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
Current Assets
3.029.839.849
2.594.012.935
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4
418.214.493
117.868.895
Financial Investments
5
3.823.620
3.893.423
Trade Receivables
961.866.635
612.777.609
Trade Receivables from Related Parties
6-7
394.315.655
381.617.895
Trade Receivables from Third Parties
7
567.550.980
231.159.714
Other Receivables
34.104.247
9.503.234
Other Receivables from Related Parties
6-9
563.127
327.128
Other Receivables from Third Parties
9
33.541.120
9.176.106
Derivative Instruments
10
188.331
-
Inventories
11
1.524.122.578
1.706.234.192
Biological Assets
12
54.866.878
29.361.062
Prepaid Expenses
13
23.192.952
18.275.397
Current Tax Assets
14
1.310.423
2.778.947
Other Current Assets
23
8.149.692
93.320.176
Non-Current Assets
5.470.836.325
5.076.914.328
Other Receivables
9
159.340
153.411
Investments Valued by Equity Pick-up Method
15
241.920.332
240.244.300
Investment Properties
16
208.625.903
208.625.903
Tangible Assets
17
4.477.173.364
4.166.634.853
Intangible Assets
19
34.079.989
33.744.515
Prepaid Expenses
13
11.887.432
37.182.490
Deferred Tax Assets
30
496.989.965
390.328.856
TOTAL ASSETS
8.500.676.174
7.670.927.263
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise)
Unreviewed
Audited
Footnote
Current Period
Prior Period
LIABILITIES
References
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
Current Liabilities
2.316.714.015
2.126.592.052
Short Term Borrowings
8
982.338.228
1.127.642.073
Short-term portion of long-term borrowings
8
304.596.395
312.150.770
Trade Payables
7
830.279.790
536.253.306
Employee Benefit Liabilities
22
108.223.581
66.370.210
Other Payables
9
10.723.283
12.529.443
Deferred Income
13
46.920.501
50.496.052
Current Tax Liabilities of Period Profit
30
1.645.786
362.499
Current Provisions
31.986.451
20.787.699
Provision For Employee Benefits
21
25.604.504
16.924.978
Other Current Provisions
21
6.381.947
3.862.721
Non-Current Liabilities
1.871.392.187
1.579.854.557
Long Term Borrowings
8
1.037.898.635
852.220.128
Deferred Income
13
12.263.145
21.073.246
Long Term Provisions
143.617.668
118.684.242
Long Term Provisions for Employee Benefits
21
143.617.668
118.684.242
Deferred Tax Liabilities
30
677.612.739
587.876.941
Equity
4.312.569.972
3.964.480.654
Parent Company's Equity
4.264.024.728
3.920.088.804
Paid in Capital
24.1
277.292.576
250.000.000
Inflation Adjustments of Capital
24.2
860.487
860.487
Share Premiums/Discounts
24.3
222.707.424
-
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income or Expenses not to be
Reclassified on Profit or Loss
Gains / Losses on Revaluation and Remeasurement
-Increase / Decrease on Revaluation of Tangible Assets
24.4
2.997.901.174
3.078.940.524
-Defined Benefit Plans Re-Measurement Gains / (Losses)
24.4
7.490.399
10.837.864
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income or Expenses to be
Reclassified on Profit or Loss
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Investments
Accounted for Using The Equity Method That Will Not Be
Reclassified to Profit or Loss
24.5
42.649.562
42.649.562
Restricted Reserves
10.340.261
10.340.261
Legal Reserves
24.6
10.340.261
10.340.261
Retained Earnings / Losses
24.7
526.460.106
(510.871.703)
Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period
31
178.322.739
1.037.331.809
Non-controlling interests
24.8
48.545.244
44.391.850
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
8.500.676.174
7.670.927.263
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD OF 1 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise.)
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Current
Prior
Current
Prior
Period
Period
Period
Period
01.01-
01.01-
01.07-
01.07-
Note
30.09.2023
30.09.2022
30.09.2023
30.09.2022
Revenue
25.1
3.604.932.225
3.082.300.820
1.570.512.026
1.279.005.231
Cost of Sales (-)
25.2
(2.857.331.010)
(2.004.735.898)
(1.200.570.578)
(916.805.960)
Gross Profit / (Loss)
747.601.215
1.077.564.922
369.941.448
362.199.271
General Administrative Expenses (-)
26.3
(188.416.964)
(58.052.952)
(63.904.477)
(28.006.587)
Marketing Expenses (-)
26.2
(90.481.390)
(79.590.566)
(36.827.725)
(40.748.183)
Research and Development Expenses (-)
26.1
(27.160.381)
(9.583.129)
(6.269.535)
(4.721.107)
Other Operating Income
27.1
398.885.085
251.105.474
90.945.744
70.201.081
Other Operating Expenses (-)
27.2
(142.900.472)
(157.270.660)
(28.176.974)
(39.724.942)
Operating Profit / (Loss)
697.527.093
1.024.173.089
325.708.481
319.199.533
Income from Investment
Activities
28.1
2.709.373
17.364.904
826.220
622.744
Shares of Profit/(Loss) from
Investments Valued by Equity
Pick-up Method
28.3
1.676.032
938.848
744.438
408.258
Operating Activity Profit/(Loss) Before
Financial Expense
701.912.498
1.042.476.841
327.279.139
320.230.535
Financial Income
29.1
103.346.071
54.199.042
22.116.707
7.199.652
Financial Expenses (-)
29.2
(718.228.743)
(589.758.960)
(134.703.799)
(178.992.944)
Operating Activity Profit/(Loss) Before
Taxation
87.029.826
506.916.923
214.692.047
148.437.243
Operating Activity Tax
Income/(Expense)
Current Tax Income/(Expense)
30
(1.645.786)
(1.364.272)
(483.312)
1.305.969
Deferred Tax Income/(Expense)
30
97.679.711
85.266.928
40.969.369
140.796.597
Current Period Operating Activity
Profit / (Loss)
183.063.751
590.819.579
255.178.104
290.539.809
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
183.063.751
590.819.579
255.178.104
290.539.809
Distribution of the Period Income/(Loss)
Minority Interests
24.8
4.741.012
5.936.921
790.251
(2.249.274)
Parent Company's Shares
31
178.322.739
584.882.658
254.387.853
292.789.083
Earnings Per Share
31
0,6431
2,3395
1,0176
1,1712
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD OF 1 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise.)
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Unrewieved
Current
Prior
Current
Prior
Period
Period
Period
Period
01.01-
01.01-
01.07-
01.07-
Note
30.09.2023
30.09.2022
30.09.2023
30.09.2022
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
183.063.751
590.819.579
255.178.104
290.539.809
Other Comprehensive Income:
Income (Expenses) not to be Reclassified
on Profit or (Loss)
- Defined Benefit Plans Re-Measurement
Gains (Losses)
21
(4.220.033)
(4.881.205)
-
(1.518.513)
-
-
- Deferred Tax Income / (Expense)
30
(80.754.400)
675.591
-
3.052
Other Comprehensive Income
(84.974.433)
(4.205.614)
-
(1.515.461)
Total Comprehensive Income/(Expense)
98.089.318
586.613.965
255.178.104
289.024.348
Distribution of Total Comprehensive
Income
Minority Interests
24.8
4.153.394
5.893.421
790.251
(2.210.988)
Parent Company's Shares
31
93.935.924
580.720.544
254.387.853
291.235.336
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARETANONİM ŞİRKETİ
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS OF
1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Currency - Turkish Lira "TRY" unless expressed otherwise.)
Accumulated Other
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Comprehensive Income and
Income and Expenses that will not be
Expenses that will be
Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Accumulated profits
Share Of Other
Comprehensive Income Of
Increase /
Defined
Investments Accounted For
Net
Adjustments of
Share
(Decrease) on
Benefit Plans
Using Equity Method That
Profit/Loss
Parent
Paid in
Shareholders'
Premiums/
Revaluation of
Re-Measurement
Will Not Be Reclassified To
Restricted
Accumulated
For The
Company's
Minority
Total
Note
Capital
Equity
Discounts
Tangible Assets
Gains / (Losses)
Profit or Loss
Reserves
Profit/Loss
Period
Equity
Interests
Equity
Balances at 01.01.2022
250.000.000
860.487
-
1.203.535.433
11.386.834
42.649.562
10.340.261
(243.093.206)
(267.778.497)
1.007.900.874
14.205.204
1.022.106.078
Transfers
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
SS-
(267.778.497)
267.778.497
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive
Income/(Loss)
-
-
-
-
(4.162.114)
-
-
-
584.882.658
580.720.544
5.893.421
586.613.965
- Profit/(Loss) for the
Period
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
584.882.658
584.882.658
5.936.921
590.819.579
- Other Comprehensive
Income/(Expense)
24
-
-
-
-
(4.162.114)
-
-
-
-
(4.162.114)
(43.500)
(4.205.614)
Balances at 30.09.2022
24
250.000.000
860.487
-
1.203.535.433
7.224.720
42.649.562
10.340.261
(510.871.703)
584.882.658
1.588.621.418
20.098.625
1.608.720.043
Balances at 01.01.2023
24
250.000.000
860.487
-
3.078.940.524
10.837.864
42.649.562
10.340.261
(510.871.703)
1.037.331.809
3.920.088.804
44.391.850
3.964.480.654
Capital increase
27.292.576
-
222.707.424
-
-
-
-
-
-
250.000.000
-
250.000.000
Transfers
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.037.331.809
(1.037.331.809)
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive
Income/(Loss)
-
-
-
(81.039.350)
(3.347.465)
-
-
-
178.322.739
93.935.924
4.153.394
98.089.318
- Profit/(Loss) for the
Period
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
178.322.739
178.322.739
4.741.012
183.063.751
- Other Comprehensive
Income/(Expense)
24
-
-
-
(81.039.350)
(3.347.465)
-
-
-
-
(84.386.815)
(587.618)
(84.974.433)
Balances at 30.09.2023
24
277.292.576
860.487
222.707.424
2.997.901.174
7.490.399
42.649.562
10.340.261
526.460.106
178.322.739
4.264.024.728
48.545.244
4.312.569.972
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIODS OF 01 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER2023
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise.)
Unreviewed
Unreviewed
Current Period
Prior Period
Footnote
01.01-
01.01-
Reference
30.09.2023
30.09.2022
CASH FLOWS FROM THE OPERATING ACTIVITIES
827.532.490
(55.317.621)
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
Current Period Operating Activity Profit / (Loss)
183.063.751
590.819.579
Adjustments Related with Net Profit/Loss for The Period
435.211.022
359.606.650
Adjustments for Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses
17-18-19
196.110.360
66.316.825
Adjustments to Impairment (Cancellation)
-Adjustments to Impairment (Cancellation) in Receivables
7
(1.727.604)
(308.102)
Adjustments Related to the Provisions
-Adjustments for Employee Termination Benefits
21-30
21.557.399
37.562.656
- Adjustment for Provision for Expenses and Lawsuits
21
2.519.226
(306.063)
- Adjustment for Other Provisions or Reversals
21
8.679.526
9.204.807
Adjustments for Interest Income and Expenses
- Adjustments for Interest Expenses
8-29
(47.246.945)
31.211.273
- Unearned Income from Futures Sale
27.1
18.195.539
10.376.313
- Deferred Financial Expense Arise from Forward Purchasing
27.2
(12.758.178)
(7.054.172)
Adjustments for Fair Value Profit or Loss
- Adjustments for Financial Instruments Fair Value Losses /(Profits)
10
(188.331)
(4.762.115)
Adjustments for unrealised foreign exchange losses (gains)
8
350.269.779
304.246.595
Adjustments for Retained Earnings of Investments Subject to Equity Pick-up
Method
- Adjustment for Retained Earnings of Subsidiaries
28.3
(1.676.032)
(938.848)
Tax payments/returns
30
(98.523.717)
(85.942.519)
Changes In The Company Capital
207.974.430
(1.005.380.183)
Increase/Decrease in Financial Investments
5
69.803
(1.855.070)
Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Trade Receivables
- Adjustments for Increase/Tecrease in Trade Receivables from Related Parties
6-7
(12.697.760)
(198.325.622)
- Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Trade Receivables from Third Parties
7
(352.859.201)
(242.312.753)
Adjustments for İncrease/Decrease in Other Receivables Related to the
Operations
- Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Other Receivables from Related Parties
6-9
(235.999)
25.755.592
Related to the Operations
- Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Other Receivables from Third Parties
9
62.268.065
(21.712.565)
Related to the Operations
Adjustments for İncrease/Decrease in Inventories
11
182.111.614
(943.133.216)
Adjustments Related to the Increase/Decrease in Biological Assets
12
(25.505.816)
(26.238.134)
Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Prepaid Expenses
13
20.377.503
(39.114.332)
Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Trade Payables
- Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Trade Payables to Third Parties
7
306.784.662
418.551.778
Increase/Decrease in Employee Benefits Liabilities
22
41.853.371
12.075.550
Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Other Payables Related to the Operations
- Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Other Payables from Related Parties
6-9
-
(3.826.468)
Related to the Operations
- Adjustments for Increase/Decrease in Other Payables from Third Parties
9
(1.806.160)
289.793
Related to the Operations
Increase/Decrease in Deferred Tax
13
(12.385.652)
14.465.264
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
826.249.203
(54.953.954)
Tax Payments/Returns
30
1.283.287
(363.667)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIODS OF 01 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER2023
(Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise.)
Unreviewed
Unreviewed
Current Period
Prior Period
Footnote
01.01-
01.01-
Reference
30.09.2023
30.09.2022
NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
(506.984.345)
(66.878.435)
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Assets
- Proceeds from Sale of Tangible Assets
17
113.743
22.969.650
Proceeds from Purchase of Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Assets
- Proceeds from Purchase of Tangible Assets
17
(504.955.814)
(85.874.512)
- Proceeds from Purchase of Intangible Assets
19
(2.142.274)
(3.973.573)
CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES
(20.202.547)
28.314.737
Cash Inflows from Issuance of Shares and Other Equity Instruments
- Cash Inflows from Share Issuance
250.000.000
-
Cash Inflows from Financial Liabilities
- Cash Inflows from Bank Loans
8
571.957.345
1.522.795.427
Cash Outflows from Financial Liabilities
- Cash Outflows for Bank Loans
8
(838.291.544)
(1.489.985.008)
Cash Outflows from Finance Leases
8
(3.868.348)
(4.495.682)
NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
BEFORE THE EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE CURRENCY
300.345.598
(93.881.319)
DIFFERENCES (A+B+C)
D. THE EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
-
-
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS NET INCREASE/DECREASE
300.345.598
(93.881.319)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINING OF THE
4
117.868.895
118.035.517
PERIOD
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
4
418.214.493
24.154.198
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 (Currency - Turkish Lira 'TRY' unless expressed otherwise.)
NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES
Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("The Company" or "Menderes Tekstil"), its Subsidiaries and Equity participations are referred as "Group" in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
The entities mentioned below are applied "Full Consolidation Method":
- Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
- Smyrna Seracılık Ticaret A.Ş.
The entities mentioned below are applied by "Equity Pick up Method":
- Aktur İzmir Gayrimenkul A.Ş.
Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
The Company produces cotton press, electric energy, yarn, fabric, valances, dust ruffles, ruffled and tailored shams, comforter shells, printed towels and linens in integrated cotton and synthetic textile establishment.
The Company address registered on the Trade Registry Gazette is Adalet Mahallesi, Manas Bulvarı, No:47/A 42. Kat Bayraklı, İzmir.
As of 30 September 2023, 2.346 personnel are employed by the Company and average number of personnel is 2.588 for the period of 01.01.-30.09.2023.
Company shares are traded in the Borsa Istanbul since 2000.
Production Capacity (Textile)
According to the capacity report from Denizli Industrial Chamber dated 26 April 2023, numbered 247 and valid until 26 April 2025, the Company annual production capacity is as follows: (Companies production capacity has been calculated with daily 8 hours, yearly 300 days. Company works for 3 shifts in a day):
Products
Unit
Quantity
Cotton yarn (is used in its production)
Kg
5.438.718
Raw fabric woven (is used in its production)
m2
59.151.060
Knitted fabric (is used in its production)
Kg
1.004.400
Linens
Kg
19.477.500
Pillowcase
Kg
5.670.000
Sheet
Kg
7.218.750
Quilt
Quantity
180.000
Fabric painting (is used in its production)
Kg
3.744.000
Fabric printing (is used in its production)
Kg
14.121.000
Digital fabric printing (is used in its production)
Kg
1.573.719
8
