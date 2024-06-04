MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TOGETHER WITH

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

CONTENTS

PAGE

Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

1-2

Consolidated Income Statements and Other Comprehensive Income Statements………………………………………………………………

3-4

Consolidated Changes in Equity Statements………………………………………………………………………………………………………

5

Consolidated Cash Flows Statements ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

6-7

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………………………………………………………

8-82

NOTE 1

Organization and Nature of Activities………………………………………………………………………………………………………

8-9

NOTE 2

Basis of Presentation of Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………………………………

10-28

NOTE 3

Segment Reporting…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

29-32

NOTE 4

Cash and Cash Equivalents …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

33

NOTE 5

Financial Investments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

33

NOTE 6

Related Party Transactions …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

34-37

NOTE 7

Trade Receivables and Trade Payables……………………………………………………………………………………………………

38-39

NOTE 8

Financial Borrowings……………………………………………………………………………..........………………………..........……

40-42

NOTE 9

Other Receivables and Payables……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

43

NOTE 10

Derivative Instruments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

44

NOTE 11

Inventories…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

44

NOTE 12

Biological Assets……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

44

NOTE 13

Prepaid Expenses and Deferred Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………

45

NOTE 14

Assets Related To Current Perıod Tax………………………………………………………………………………………………………

45

NOTE 15

Investments Valued with Equity Pick-up Method…………………………………………………………………………………………

46

NOTE 16

Investment Properties………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

47

NOTE 17

Tangible Assets ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

48-49

NOTE 18

Right of Use Assets …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

49

NOTE 19

Intangible Assets ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

50

NOTE 20

Provisions, Contingent Assets and Liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………………

51-53

NOTE 21

Provisions……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

54

NOTE 22

Employee Benefit Liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

55

NOTE 23

Other Current Assets and Liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………………………

55

NOTE 24

Share Capital………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

56-60

NOTE 25

Sales and Cost of Sales……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

61-63

NOTE 26

Research and Development General Administrative Expenses and Marketing Expenses…………………………………………………

64-65

NOTE 27

Other Operating Income/(Expenses)………………………………………………………………………………………………………

66

NOTE 28

Investment Activities Income / (Expenses)…………………………………………………………………………………………………

67

NOTE 29

Finance Income / (Expenses)………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

68

NOTE 30

Tax Assets and Liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

69-71

NOTE 31

Earnings Per Share…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

71

NOTE 32

Financial Instruments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

71

NOTE 33

Nature and Level of Risks Derived From Financial Instruments……………………………………………………………………………

72-78

NOTE 34

Financial Instruments (Fair Value Disclosures and Hedge Accounting Disclosures)………………………………………………………

79-81

NOTE 35

Post Balance Sheet Events…

82

NOTE 36

Fees for Services Received from Independent Auditor / Independent Audit Firms…………………….…………………….……………

82

MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 31 December 2023, unless otherwise

indicated.)

Audited

Audited

Footnote

Current Period

Prior Period

ASSETS

References

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Current Assets

3.811.728.383

4.565.610.275

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4

437.865.297

193.804.086

Financial Investments

5

50.172

6.827.239

Trade Receivables

1.000.900.629

1.005.757.481

Trade Receivables from Related Parties

6-7

634.030.152

628.802.944

Trade Receivables from Unrelated Parties

7

366.870.477

376.954.537

Other Receivables

5.136.272

15.658.754

Other Receivables from Related Parties

6-9

5.761

539.018

Other Receivables from Unrelated Parties

9

5.130.511

15.119.736

Inventories

11

2.290.699.027

3.101.263.555

Biological Assets

12

31.070.882

52.044.317

Prepaid Expenses

13

37.576.368

31.909.520

Current Tax Assets

14

1.801.930

4.578.952

Other Current Assets

23

6.627.806

153.766.371

Non-Current Assets

8.339.593.417

7.885.484.456

Financial Investments

5

2.789.318

-

Other Receivables

9

159.340

252.780

Investments Valued by Equity Pick-up Method

15

474.280.431

395.153.182

Investment Properties

16

406.670.000

343.758.988

Tangible Assets

17

7.061.956.498

6.885.488.028

Intangible Assets

19

127.799.358

95.199.651

Prepaid Expenses

13

82.681.814

83.110.656

Deferred Tax Assets

30

183.256.658

82.521.171

TOTAL ASSETS

12.151.321.800

12.451.094.731

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

1

MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 31 December 2023, unless otherwise

indicated.)

Audited

Audited

Footnote

Current Period

Prior Period

LIABILITIES

References

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Current Liabilities

2.336.257.028

3.462.586.524

Short Term Borrowings

8

1.161.829.527

1.858.048.755

Short-term portion of long-term borrowings

8

322.969.073

514.339.934

Trade Payables

659.637.193

860.965.458

Trade Payables to Related Parties

6-7

48.227

-

Trade Payables to Unrelated Parties

7

659.588.966

860.965.458

Employee Benefit Liabilities

22

91.767.822

109.360.132

Other Payables

9

12.549.955

20.645.129

Deferred Income

13

54.488.243

64.377.318

Current Tax Liabilities of Period Profit

30

850.257

597.300

Current Provisions

32.164.958

34.252.498

Provision For Employee Benefits

21

25.283.011

27.887.780

Other Current Provisions

21

6.881.947

6.364.718

Non-Current Liabilities

1.868.804.567

2.424.814.121

Long Term Borrowings

8

1.019.830.218

1.404.227.978

Deferred Income

13

15.942.250

36.146.838

Long Term Provisions

158.785.756

195.559.489

Long Term Provisions for Employee Benefits

21

158.785.756

195.559.489

Deferred Tax Liabilities

30

674.246.343

788.879.816

Equity

7.946.260.205

6.563.694.086

Parent Company's Equity

7.869.199.921

6.490.533.652

Issued Capital

24.1

277.292.576

250.000.000

Inflation Adjustments of Capital

24.2

3.175.762.937

3.173.046.007

Share Premium (Discount)

24.3

256.516.859

-

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income or Expenses not to be

Reclassified on Profit or Loss

Gains / Losses on Revaluation and Remeasurement

-Increase / Decrease on Revaluation of Tangible Assets

24.4

1.807.312.630

1.829.541.598

-Defined Benefit Plans Re-Measurement Gains / (Losses)

24.4

4.800.204

(904.554)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income or Expenses to be

Reclassified on Profit or Loss

- Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value

through Other Comprehensive Income

24.5

(158.011)

-

Restricted Reserves

122.565.937

122.565.937

Legal Reserves

24.6

122.565.937

122.565.937

Retained Earnings / Losses

24.7

1.116.284.664

(802.956.632)

Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period

31

1.108.822.125

1.919.241.296

Non-controlling interests

24.8

77.060.284

73.160.434

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

12.151.321.800

12.451.094.731

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

2

