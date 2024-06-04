MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TOGETHER WITH
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
CONTENTS
PAGE
Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
1-2
Consolidated Income Statements and Other Comprehensive Income Statements………………………………………………………………
3-4
Consolidated Changes in Equity Statements………………………………………………………………………………………………………
5
Consolidated Cash Flows Statements ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
6-7
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………………………………………………………
8-82
NOTE 1
Organization and Nature of Activities………………………………………………………………………………………………………
8-9
NOTE 2
Basis of Presentation of Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………………………………
10-28
NOTE 3
Segment Reporting…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
29-32
NOTE 4
Cash and Cash Equivalents …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
33
NOTE 5
Financial Investments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
33
NOTE 6
Related Party Transactions …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
34-37
NOTE 7
Trade Receivables and Trade Payables……………………………………………………………………………………………………
38-39
NOTE 8
Financial Borrowings……………………………………………………………………………..........………………………..........……
40-42
NOTE 9
Other Receivables and Payables……………………………………………………………………………………………………………
43
NOTE 10
Derivative Instruments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
44
NOTE 11
Inventories…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
44
NOTE 12
Biological Assets……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
44
NOTE 13
Prepaid Expenses and Deferred Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………
45
NOTE 14
Assets Related To Current Perıod Tax………………………………………………………………………………………………………
45
NOTE 15
Investments Valued with Equity Pick-up Method…………………………………………………………………………………………
46
NOTE 16
Investment Properties………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
47
NOTE 17
Tangible Assets ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
48-49
NOTE 18
Right of Use Assets …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
49
NOTE 19
Intangible Assets ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
50
NOTE 20
Provisions, Contingent Assets and Liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………………
51-53
NOTE 21
Provisions……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
54
NOTE 22
Employee Benefit Liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
55
NOTE 23
Other Current Assets and Liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………………………
55
NOTE 24
Share Capital………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
56-60
NOTE 25
Sales and Cost of Sales……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
61-63
NOTE 26
Research and Development General Administrative Expenses and Marketing Expenses…………………………………………………
64-65
NOTE 27
Other Operating Income/(Expenses)………………………………………………………………………………………………………
66
NOTE 28
Investment Activities Income / (Expenses)…………………………………………………………………………………………………
67
NOTE 29
Finance Income / (Expenses)………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
68
NOTE 30
Tax Assets and Liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
69-71
NOTE 31
Earnings Per Share…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
71
NOTE 32
Financial Instruments………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
71
NOTE 33
Nature and Level of Risks Derived From Financial Instruments……………………………………………………………………………
72-78
NOTE 34
Financial Instruments (Fair Value Disclosures and Hedge Accounting Disclosures)………………………………………………………
79-81
NOTE 35
Post Balance Sheet Events…
82
NOTE 36
Fees for Services Received from Independent Auditor / Independent Audit Firms…………………….…………………….……………
82
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 31 December 2023, unless otherwise
indicated.)
Audited
Audited
Footnote
Current Period
Prior Period
ASSETS
References
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Current Assets
3.811.728.383
4.565.610.275
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4
437.865.297
193.804.086
Financial Investments
5
50.172
6.827.239
Trade Receivables
1.000.900.629
1.005.757.481
Trade Receivables from Related Parties
6-7
634.030.152
628.802.944
Trade Receivables from Unrelated Parties
7
366.870.477
376.954.537
Other Receivables
5.136.272
15.658.754
Other Receivables from Related Parties
6-9
5.761
539.018
Other Receivables from Unrelated Parties
9
5.130.511
15.119.736
Inventories
11
2.290.699.027
3.101.263.555
Biological Assets
12
31.070.882
52.044.317
Prepaid Expenses
13
37.576.368
31.909.520
Current Tax Assets
14
1.801.930
4.578.952
Other Current Assets
23
6.627.806
153.766.371
Non-Current Assets
8.339.593.417
7.885.484.456
Financial Investments
5
2.789.318
-
Other Receivables
9
159.340
252.780
Investments Valued by Equity Pick-up Method
15
474.280.431
395.153.182
Investment Properties
16
406.670.000
343.758.988
Tangible Assets
17
7.061.956.498
6.885.488.028
Intangible Assets
19
127.799.358
95.199.651
Prepaid Expenses
13
82.681.814
83.110.656
Deferred Tax Assets
30
183.256.658
82.521.171
TOTAL ASSETS
12.151.321.800
12.451.094.731
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
1
MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 31 December 2023, unless otherwise
indicated.)
Audited
Audited
Footnote
Current Period
Prior Period
LIABILITIES
References
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Current Liabilities
2.336.257.028
3.462.586.524
Short Term Borrowings
8
1.161.829.527
1.858.048.755
Short-term portion of long-term borrowings
8
322.969.073
514.339.934
Trade Payables
659.637.193
860.965.458
Trade Payables to Related Parties
6-7
48.227
-
Trade Payables to Unrelated Parties
7
659.588.966
860.965.458
Employee Benefit Liabilities
22
91.767.822
109.360.132
Other Payables
9
12.549.955
20.645.129
Deferred Income
13
54.488.243
64.377.318
Current Tax Liabilities of Period Profit
30
850.257
597.300
Current Provisions
32.164.958
34.252.498
Provision For Employee Benefits
21
25.283.011
27.887.780
Other Current Provisions
21
6.881.947
6.364.718
Non-Current Liabilities
1.868.804.567
2.424.814.121
Long Term Borrowings
8
1.019.830.218
1.404.227.978
Deferred Income
13
15.942.250
36.146.838
Long Term Provisions
158.785.756
195.559.489
Long Term Provisions for Employee Benefits
21
158.785.756
195.559.489
Deferred Tax Liabilities
30
674.246.343
788.879.816
Equity
7.946.260.205
6.563.694.086
Parent Company's Equity
7.869.199.921
6.490.533.652
Issued Capital
24.1
277.292.576
250.000.000
Inflation Adjustments of Capital
24.2
3.175.762.937
3.173.046.007
Share Premium (Discount)
24.3
256.516.859
-
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income or Expenses not to be
Reclassified on Profit or Loss
Gains / Losses on Revaluation and Remeasurement
-Increase / Decrease on Revaluation of Tangible Assets
24.4
1.807.312.630
1.829.541.598
-Defined Benefit Plans Re-Measurement Gains / (Losses)
24.4
4.800.204
(904.554)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income or Expenses to be
Reclassified on Profit or Loss
- Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value
through Other Comprehensive Income
24.5
(158.011)
-
Restricted Reserves
122.565.937
122.565.937
Legal Reserves
24.6
122.565.937
122.565.937
Retained Earnings / Losses
24.7
1.116.284.664
(802.956.632)
Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period
31
1.108.822.125
1.919.241.296
Non-controlling interests
24.8
77.060.284
73.160.434
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
12.151.321.800
12.451.094.731
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 06:06:35 UTC.