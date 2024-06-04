MENDERES TEKSTİL SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 31 December 2023, unless otherwise

indicated.)

Audited Audited Footnote Current Period Prior Period ASSETS References 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Current Assets 3.811.728.383 4.565.610.275 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4 437.865.297 193.804.086 Financial Investments 5 50.172 6.827.239 Trade Receivables 1.000.900.629 1.005.757.481 Trade Receivables from Related Parties 6-7 634.030.152 628.802.944 Trade Receivables from Unrelated Parties 7 366.870.477 376.954.537 Other Receivables 5.136.272 15.658.754 Other Receivables from Related Parties 6-9 5.761 539.018 Other Receivables from Unrelated Parties 9 5.130.511 15.119.736 Inventories 11 2.290.699.027 3.101.263.555 Biological Assets 12 31.070.882 52.044.317 Prepaid Expenses 13 37.576.368 31.909.520 Current Tax Assets 14 1.801.930 4.578.952 Other Current Assets 23 6.627.806 153.766.371 Non-Current Assets 8.339.593.417 7.885.484.456 Financial Investments 5 2.789.318 - Other Receivables 9 159.340 252.780 Investments Valued by Equity Pick-up Method 15 474.280.431 395.153.182 Investment Properties 16 406.670.000 343.758.988 Tangible Assets 17 7.061.956.498 6.885.488.028 Intangible Assets 19 127.799.358 95.199.651 Prepaid Expenses 13 82.681.814 83.110.656 Deferred Tax Assets 30 183.256.658 82.521.171 TOTAL ASSETS 12.151.321.800 12.451.094.731

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.