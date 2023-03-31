Mendus AB: Change in number of shares and votes in Mendus AB (publ)

During March, the number of shares and votes in Mendus AB (publ) has changed as a result of 1,137,790 new shares being issued to Negma Group upon conversion of convertible bonds.



The issue of shares upon conversion of convertible bonds has resulted in an increase in the number of shares from 200,173,616 shares to 201,311,406 shares and an increase in the share capital by SEK 56,889.50, from SEK 10,008,680.80 to SEK 10,065,570.30.

As of February 28, 2023, the last trading day of the month, there was a total of 201,311,406 shares and votes in Mendus AB (publ).

This information is such information that Mendus AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below on 31 March 2023, at 08:00 am CEST.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment