  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Mendus AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMMU   SE0005003654

MENDUS AB (PUBL)

(IMMU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:24:02 2023-04-14 am EDT
1.640 SEK   +2.50%
Mendus AB: Mendus (publ) publishes the Annual Report for 2022 and holds investor call on April 17th

04/17/2023 | 02:02am EDT
Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that its Annual Report for 2022 is now available on the Company’s corporate website: www.mendus.com.

Mendus shareholders can request a printed copy of the 2022 Annual Report by contacting the company by e-mail, ir@mendus.com.

Additionally, Mendus will host an online event for shareholders today.


Investor Call

Date: 17 April 2023

Time: 10.00 - 10.30 CET

Registration via the registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upb3kyua

A replay of the webcast will be available via the corporate website following the live event.


This information is information that Mendus is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 am CEST on 17 April 2023.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 1,61 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2022 -129 M -12,5 M -12,5 M
Net cash 2022 7,56 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 332 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 202x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Mendus AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,64 SEK
Average target price 5,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Manting Chief Executive & Business Officer
Lotta Ferm Chief Financial Officer
Christine Lind Chairman
Alex Karlsson-Parra Chief Scientific Officer
Jeroen Rovers Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MENDUS AB (PUBL)-31.95%32
MODERNA, INC.-12.54%60 590
LONZA GROUP AG29.51%48 703
SEAGEN INC.59.91%38 452
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.22%37 210
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.19%25 332
