Mendus : Remuneration report 2022

N.B. The English text is an unofficial translation.

Remuneration report for Mendus AB (publ) 2022

__________________________________________________________________________

Introduction

This report describes how the guidelines for executive remuneration of Mendus AB (publ), adopted by the annual general meeting 2021, were implemented in 2022. The report also provides information on remuneration to the CEO and a summary of the company's outstanding share-related and share price-related incentive plans. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) (Sw. aktiebolagslagen) and Rules on remuneration of the Board and Executive Management and on Incentive Programmes issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board.

Further information on executive remuneration in accordance with Chapter 5, Section 40-44 of the Swedish Annual Accounts Act (1995:1554) (Sw. årsredovisningslagen) is available in note 7 on pages 50-51 in the annual report 2022. Information on the work of the remuneration committee during 2022 is set out in the corporate governance report available on pages 59-67 in the annual report 2022.

Remuneration of the board of directors is not covered by this report. Such remuneration is resolved annually by the annual general meeting and disclosed on page 64 in the annual report 2022.

Development in 2022

The CEO summarizes the company's overall performance in his statement on pages 4-5 in the annual report 2022.

The company's remuneration guidelines: scope, purpose and deviations

A prerequisite for the successful implementation of the company's business strategy and safeguarding of its long-term interests, including its sustainability, is that the company can recruit and retain qualified personnel. The company is a biotechnology company focusing on established tumours and tumour relapses that are difficult to treat and thus operates within an area with high demand for individuals with the right competence, both from a national and an international perspective. The company aspires to offer a competitive total compensation at market level both from a national and an international perspective and thereby be able to attract and retain qualified employees.

According to the remuneration guidelines, the remuneration to executives shall be at market level, be in relation to responsibility and authority and consist of the following components: fixed cash salary, possible variable cash remuneration, pensions and other benefits. The variable remuneration shall be linked to one or several financial or non-financial predetermined and measurable objectives which shall be designed to promote to the company's business strategy and long-term interests, including its sustainability.

The guidelines are found on page 65 in the annual report 2022. During 2022, the company has complied with the applicable remuneration guidelines adopted by the general meeting. No deviations