Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Mendus AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMMU   SE0005003654

MENDUS AB (PUBL)

(IMMU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:55:00 2023-04-06 am EDT
1.159 SEK   +6.53%
11:16aMendus redeems the outstanding convertible bonds from Negma Group
GL
11:15aMendus redeems the outstanding convertible bonds from Negma Group
AQ
04/05Biostock : Mendus presents NK cell data at the Annual Innate Killer Summit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mendus redeems the outstanding convertible bonds from Negma Group

04/06/2023 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that the Company has agreed with Negma Group Ltd (“Negma”) to redeem the remainder of the first tranche of convertible bonds issued to Negma on 3 January 2023 for an amount of SEK 3.9M, corresponding to the nominal amount for the outstanding convertible bonds, plus paying an 8% premium in accordance with the provisions in the agreement with Negma.

The decision by Mendus to redeem the convertible bonds was triggered by the Mendus share price reaching the floor conversion price set for the first tranche of convertible bonds. Conversions below the floor conversion price result in higher conversion costs for Mendus.

The Negma financing is part of a total SEK 250M financing commitment by Van Herk Investments and Negma, which Mendus announced in August 2022. The use of the Negma facility is at the discretion of the Company. Following this redemption, there will be no remaining outstanding convertible bonds.

For further information regarding the financing arrangements in place with Negma and VHI, please refer to the press releases published on 26 August 2022, 26 October 2022, 5 January 2023 and 7 March 2023.

Please refer to the section “Convertible Bonds” of the Investors page at Mendus’ website for a summary of previously issued shares upon conversion in regard to the financing arrangement with Negma.

This information is such information that Mendus AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 6, 2023, at 17:15 CEST.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment


All news about MENDUS AB (PUBL)
11:16aMendus redeems the outstanding convertible bonds from Negma Group
GL
11:15aMendus redeems the outstanding convertible bonds from Negma Group
AQ
04/05Biostock : Mendus presents NK cell data at the Annual Innate Killer Summit
AQ
04/05Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in April 2023 and to hold investor call f..
GL
04/04Mendus announces request for conversion of convertible bonds by Negma Group
GL
04/04Mendus announces request for conversion of convertible bonds by Negma Group
GL
04/04Mendus announces request for conversion of convertible bonds by Negma Group
GL
03/31Mendus announces request for conversion of convertible bonds by Negma Group
GL
03/31Mendus Ab : Change in number of shares and votes in Mendus AB (publ)
GL
03/31Mendus Ab : Change in number of shares and votes in Mendus AB (publ)
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,61 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net income 2022 -129 M -12,5 M -12,5 M
Net cash 2022 7,56 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 221 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 133x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Mendus AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,09 SEK
Average target price 5,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 360%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Manting Chief Executive & Business Officer
Lotta Ferm Chief Financial Officer
Christine Lind Chairman
Alex Karlsson-Parra Chief Scientific Officer
Jeroen Rovers Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MENDUS AB (PUBL)-54.85%21
MODERNA, INC.-13.92%59 630
LONZA GROUP AG22.89%45 719
SEAGEN INC.59.52%38 358
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.81%36 604
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.50%24 928
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer