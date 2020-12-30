Log in
Menhaden PLC    MHN   GB00BZ0XWD04

MENHADEN PLC

(MHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/30 11:35:28 am
99 GBX   --.--%
Menhaden : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transaction

12/30/2020 | 12:13pm EST
Menhaden PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified of an internal transfer of shares from the Company’s Portfolio Manager, Menhaden Capital Management LLP to the individual partners of Menhaden Capital Management LLP.  On 17 December 2020, Mr Ben Goldsmith, partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, acquired 40,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £1 per share.

As a result of the transfer, Mr Goldsmith now holds interests in a total of 1, 200,300 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 1.5% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
020 3709 8734


