  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Menhaden PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    MHN   GB00BZ0XWD04

MENHADEN PLC

(MHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/24 05:16:54 am
105.5 GBX   +0.96%
05:47aMENHADEN  : Change of Name
PR
06/14MENHADEN  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2021
PR
06/14MENHADEN  : Statement re Change of Name
PR
Menhaden : Change of Name

06/24/2021 | 05:47am EDT
24 June 2021

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the “Company”)

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Change of Name

On 14 June 2021 an announcement was released by Menhaden PLC declaring that the Board had resolved to change the registered name of the Company to "Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC" in order for it to reflect the Company’s investment objective.  The Registrar of Companies has now issued a replacement certificate of incorporation, so the change of name is now in effect.

As previously announced, the trading symbol (or “TIDM”) and ISIN code for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on the London Stock Exchange remain unchanged.
TIDM: MHN
ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04

New share certificates are not being issued in respect of existing shares held in certificated form, so shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid. 

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8733


© PRNewswire 2021
