    MHN   GB00BZ0XWD04

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(MHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/20 07:14:25 am
107.75 GBX   -0.23%
08:12aMENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/09MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2021
PR
06/24MENHADEN : Change of Name
PR
Menhaden Resource Efficiency : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/20/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Jemima Giulia Jones
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PCA of Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Investment Manager
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Menhaden PLC
b) LEI
 		 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 1p shares


GB00BZ0XWD04
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
108 pence per share 9,000
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


9,000 ordinary 1p shares


£9,720.00
e) Date of the transaction
 		 19 July 2021
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN PLC


© PRNewswire 2021
