MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(MHN)
2023-03-29
95.50 GBX    0.00%
03:20pMenhaden Resource Efficiency NAV declines in 2022
AN
02:01aMenhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Final Results
PR
02:00aMenhaden Resource Efficiency plc Recommends Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on 30 June 2023
CI
Menhaden Resource Efficiency NAV declines in 2022

03/29/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - UK investment trust investing in businesses and opportunities, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources. Reports net asset value at December 31 fell to 129.8 pence from 155.7 pence in the previous year. Says NAV total return per share was negative 16.5% compared to plus 17.3% in 2021.

Described 2022 as challenging reflecting the Russian invasion of Ukraine and lingering global economic impacts from the pandemic. Notes the year saw very significant market volatility, including in the UK, and a marked rotation away from risk assets into more defensive areas. Points out the company has a sizable allocation to the digitisation (decarbonisation) theme and hence a large exposure to tech stocks, which were particularly hard hit by the global economic headwinds.

Says principal contributor to the negative return was the underperformance of Alphabet, which was the largest position in the portfolio. Other negative contributors were Charter Communications, which was sold during the year, Amazon and Microsoft. Positive performance came from more defensive areas, such as infrastructure: Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railways, and private investments John Laing and TCI Real Estate performed well. A final dividend of 0.4 pence per share was paid, compared to 0.2p a year prior.

Current stock price: 95.50 pence

12-month change: down 11%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 1.29% 349.785 Delayed Quote.1.90%
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 0.00% 95.5 Delayed Quote.7.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.89% 280.42 Delayed Quote.15.24%
