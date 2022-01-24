Log in
    MHN   GB00BZ0XWD04

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(MHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/21 11:35:25 am
107 GBX   -1.83%
02:02aMenhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Investor Presentation
PR
01/19Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Directorate Changes
PR
01/19Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Investor Presentation

01/24/2022 | 02:02am EST
24 January 2022

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the “Company”)

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Investor Presentation

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC is pleased to announce that  Ben Goldsmith and  Luciano Suana will provide a live Investor Update Webinar via the Investor Meet Company platform on  7th Feb 2022 at 2:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet  MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/menhaden-resource-efficiency-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow  MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact:

Distribution@frostrow.com

Tel: 020 3709 9281

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
 


© PRNewswire 2022
