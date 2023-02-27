Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHN   GB00BZ0XWD04

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(MHN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-02-27 am EST
95.25 GBX   -0.52%
12:05pMenhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/24Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/22Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Investor Presentation
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

02/27/2023 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 June 2022, it purchased on 27 February 2023, 50,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 94.00 pence per share. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, the Company has 79,625,001 Ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right. Accordingly that figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8733


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
12:05pMenhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/24Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/22Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Investor Presentation
PR
02/20Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/17Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/16Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/13Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Statement re Closed Period
PR
02/10Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/08Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023
PR
02/07Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Buyback authority update
PR
More news