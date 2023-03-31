Advanced search
    MHN   GB00BZ0XWD04

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(MHN)
2023-03-31
95.00 GBX   -0.52%
09:56aMenhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/30Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/29Menhaden Resource Efficiency NAV declines in 2022
AN
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/31/2023 | 09:56am EDT
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 June 2022, it purchased on 31 March 2023, 50,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 95.00 pence per share. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, the Company has 79,075,001 Ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right. Accordingly that figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8733


© PRNewswire 2023
