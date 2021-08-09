Log in
    MHN   GB00BZ0XWD04

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

(MHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/09 03:07:12 am
107.25 GBX   -0.69%
Menhaden Resource Efficiency : Statement re Closed Period

08/09/2021 | 03:57am EDT
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the “Company”)

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation – Closed Period

9 August 2021

The Company confirms that:

a)         all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)         the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c)         the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 June 2021, which was announced on 1 July 2021, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its of its half yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2021, expected to be on or around 7 September 2021. 

For further information please contact:

Paul Griggs
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3709 8733


