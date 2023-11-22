Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - invests in businesses and opportunities, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources - Receives USD16.9 million from the completion of KKR's sale of its remaining 50% stake in X-Elio. Notes the investment delivered an aggregate return on invested capital of 2.15x in USD and 2.6x in GBP. Actively evaluating new private equity opportunities. Proceeds will be largely deployed in the existing public equity portfolio.
Current stock price: 96.00 pence
12-month change: up 3.5%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
