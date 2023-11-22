Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities that are demonstrably delivering or benefitting significantly from the efficient use of energy and resources irrespective of their size, location or stage of development. Its investment objective is pursued through constructing a conviction-driven portfolio consisting primarily of direct listed and unlisted holdings across asset classes and geographies. The Company invests, either directly or through external funds, in a portfolio that is comprised predominantly of a combination of listed equities and private equity investments. Its alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) is Frostrow Capital LLP. Its portfolio manager is Menhaden Capdal Management LLP.

Sector Investment Trusts