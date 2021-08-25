Menicon : Announcement on Disposition of Treasury Shares by Third Party Allotment with “Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type)”

August 25, 2021

Menicon Co., Ltd.

President and CEO: Hidenari Tanaka

Securities Code: 7780

TSE, 1st section, NSE, 1st section

Contact:

Motonari Watanabe

Senior Executive Officer,

Corporate Management, CFO

Phone:+81-52-935-1646

Announcement on Disposition of Treasury Shares by Third Party Allotment

with "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type)"

Menicon Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that at the meeting of the board of directors held today, a resolution was passed on the disposition of treasury shares by third-party allotment (hereinafter, the "Treasury Shares Disposition") with "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type)".

1. Overview of Disposition

(1) Date of Disposition Friday, September 10, 2021 (2) Class and Number of Shares to be 78,000 common shares Disposed (3) Disposition Price 8,750 yen per share (4) Total Amount of Disposition 682,500,000 yen (5) Allottee Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust E Account) (6) Other The disposition of treasury shares is subject to the effectiveness of the registration statement filed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

2. Purpose and Reason for Disposition

The Company passed a resolution at the board of directors meeting held in May 13, 2021 on introducing a "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type)" (hereinafter, the "Plan") for the purpose of enhancing employee benefits, raising employees' awareness of stock prices, and increasing their motivation for work through the steady provision of the Company's shares to the Company's employee shareholder association, Menicon Employee Shareholder Association (hereinafter, the "Shareholder Association"), and distribution of profits generated by trust property management in order to increase the Company's corporate value. The details were resolved at the board of directors meeting today. (see today's Announcement on Introduction of "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type)" (Decision on Details) for an overview of the plan).

With the introduction of the Plan, the Company, as the settlor, will enter into a "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type) Agreement" (hereinafter, the "Trust Agreement"; and the trust established pursuant to the Trust Agreement is hereinafter referred to as the "Trust") with the trustee, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Trustee"). Additionally, the Trustee will enter into a re-trust agreement with the Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. regarding management of securities and other trust assets with the Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. as the sub-trustee.

The Treasury Shares Disposition shall be a disposition of treasury shares by third-party allotment to the Trust E Account which will be established at the Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. upon the introduction of the Plant and will hold or dispose of the Company's shares.

The quantity of shares to be disposed of shall be within the scheduled quantity that the Shareholder Association

