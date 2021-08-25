Menicon : Announcement on Introduction of “Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type)” (Decision on Details)

August 25, 2021

Menicon Co., Ltd.

President and CEO: Hidenari Tanaka

Securities Code: 7780

TSE, 1st section, NSE, 1st section

Contact:

Motonari Watanabe

Senior Executive Officer,

Corporate Management, CFO

Phone:+81-52-935-1646

Announcement on Introduction of

"Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type)"

(Decision on Details)

Menicon Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") passed a resolution at the board of directors meeting held on May 13, 2021 on introducing a "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type)" (hereinafter, the "Plan") for the purpose of enhancing employee benefits and providing incentives for increase of the Company's corporate value, and the details were resolved at the board of directors meeting today.

1. Purpose for Introducing the Plan

The purpose of the Plan is to enhance employee benefits and raise awareness of stock prices and employees' motivation for work through the steady provision of the Company's shares to the Employee Shareholder Association and distribution of profits created by trust property management in order to increase the Company's corporate value.

2. Overview of the Plan

The Plan is an incentive plan that returns benefits from rising prices of the Company's shares to all members of the "Menicon Employee Shareholder Association" (hereinafter, the "Shareholder Association").

With the introduction of the Plan, the Company, as the settlor, will enter into a "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Shareholder Association Purchase-Type) Agreement" (hereinafter, the "Trust Agreement"; and the trust established pursuant to the Trust Agreement is hereinafter referred to as the "Trust") with the trustee, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Trustee"). Additionally, the Trustee will enter into a re-trust agreement with the Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. regarding management of securities and other trust assets with the Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. as the sub-trustee.

The Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. will be entitled to collectively acquire in advance to the Trust E Account established at the Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. a number of the Company's shares equivalent to the number of shares anticipated to be purchased by the Shareholder Association over the next five years, and then regularly sell the Company's shares when the shares are purchased by the Shareholder Association. If proceeds from sale of shares are accumulated in trust assets for the Trust up through the time of expiration of the Trust through the sale of

