Mennica Polska S A : Investment gold now to buy in Mint of Poland's new point of sale in Rzeszow

15 january 2023

On 15 October, the Mint of Poland opened a new point of sale of investment gold in the south-eastern city of Rzeszow, capital of Subcarpathia Province. As a reliable supplier with long tradition, recognisable brand and wide expertise, the Mint guarantees a solid investment opportunity in gold bullion.

Recently, gold investment is becoming increasingly popular not only among big investors but also small savers who regularly set aside smaller amounts. To address the needs of both these groups of investors, this December the Mint of Poland opened a new point of sale offering a wide range of the Mint's investment gold products in the city of Rzeszow (ul. Lisa Kuli 4/2).

Investment in gold as a store of value is attractive because of simple and easy purchase rules and the low entry barrier. However, a well-known and recognizable brand gives not only the guarantee of the highest quality but also the all so important certainty of ease of sell in an emergency.

Experience and credibility are the trademarks of the Mint of Poland, which can boast 255 years of tradition. Unlike many other companies in the market who act merely as intermediaries, the Mint of Poland has its own state-of-the-art production plant and advanced production technologies. The Company's gold investment products are manufactured on the same presses as the coins we have in our wallets. Confirmation of customers' great confidence in the brand is the fact that the Mint's own products account for nearly 60 per cent of all gold sales.