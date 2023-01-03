Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Mennica Polska S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    MNC   PLMNNCP00011

MENNICA POLSKA S.A.

(MNC)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:20 2023-01-03 am EST
17.00 PLN   +0.89%
Mennica Polska S A : Investment gold now to buy in Mint of Poland's new point of sale in Rzeszow

01/03/2023 | 06:08am EST
Investment gold now to buy in Mint of Poland's new point of sale in Rzeszow
15 january 2023

On 15 October, the Mint of Poland opened a new point of sale of investment gold in the south-eastern city of Rzeszow, capital of Subcarpathia Province. As a reliable supplier with long tradition, recognisable brand and wide expertise, the Mint guarantees a solid investment opportunity in gold bullion.

Where to buy investment gold in Rzeszow?

Recently, gold investment is becoming increasingly popular not only among big investors but also small savers who regularly set aside smaller amounts. To address the needs of both these groups of investors, this December the Mint of Poland opened a new point of sale offering a wide range of the Mint's investment gold products in the city of Rzeszow (ul. Lisa Kuli 4/2).

What to look out for when buying gold as an investment?

Investment in gold as a store of value is attractive because of simple and easy purchase rules and the low entry barrier. However, a well-known and recognizable brand gives not only the guarantee of the highest quality but also the all so important certainty of ease of sell in an emergency.

Why to buy gold from the Mint of Poland?

Experience and credibility are the trademarks of the Mint of Poland, which can boast 255 years of tradition. Unlike many other companies in the market who act merely as intermediaries, the Mint of Poland has its own state-of-the-art production plant and advanced production technologies. The Company's gold investment products are manufactured on the same presses as the coins we have in our wallets. Confirmation of customers' great confidence in the brand is the fact that the Mint's own products account for nearly 60 per cent of all gold sales.

Mennica Polska SA published this content on 15 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 309 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2021 87,0 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net cash 2021 34,8 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 861 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart MENNICA POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mennica Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MENNICA POLSKA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Grzegorz Zambrzycki Trade & Marketing Director
Artur Jastrzab Finance Director
Zbigniew Marek Jakubas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Kwarciany Manager-Technological Department
Katarzyna Weronika Szwarc Director-Legal & Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MENNICA POLSKA S.A.4.66%196
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.00%57 302
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.00%54 672
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC0.00%47 613
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.25%31 661
NASDAQ, INC.0.00%30 140