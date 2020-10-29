Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Mennica Polska S.A.    MNC   PLMNNCP00011

MENNICA POLSKA S.A.

(MNC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mennica Polska S A : Stronger sales rentability and increased business activity – Mint of Poland summarizes its performance in Q1-Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Mint of Poland Group has released its consolidated interim report for Q3 2020 and cumulatively for Q1-Q3 2020. Excluding one-off and extraordinary events, in the reported period the net profit more than doubled year-on-year while the result on sales and EBITDA grew by nearly 60 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

In the first nine months of 2020, the Mint of Poland improved its rentability ratios, i.e. return on sales and operating profit margin, which was mainly caused by increased interest in the investment products offered in the Mint Products segment and by recording the revenues from final sale of apartments in the project 'Mennica Residence I'. In Q1-Q3 2020, after eliminating extraordinary and one-off events, the net profit amounted to nearly PLN 27 million (vs. PLN 12.6 million the year before), the result on sales was in excess of PLN 32 million (vs. PLN 20,4 million the year before) while EBITDA reached PLN 45.5 million (vs. PLN 32.9 million the year before).

- The Group's consolidated financial performance confirms the rationale for its business diversification, which helped generate positive results in the challenging times of coronavirus pandemic - says Artur Jastrząb, Member of the Management Board and CFO, Mennica Polska S.A. - Higher sales rentability as well as our increased business activity are reflected, among others, in the growing investment in working capital. At the same time, the Company's financial liquidity remains on a stable high level - Artur Jastrząb adds.

Improved profitability as measured by ratios of return on net profit is mainly attributable to higher revenues in the Mint Product segment in the reported period as compared to the year before even despite the negative impact of the non-cash revaluation write-down on the shares held in ENEA S.A. - Excluding this one-off factor, the return on net sales in the reported period increased to reach 4.4 percent, up by nearly 60% - Artur Jastrząb explains.

An increase in inventories was recorded in two segments: Mint Products (due to the need to ensure the greatest possible availability of gold investment products for clients to meet the higher demand) and Real Estate Development (resulting from the continued work on the projects 'Mennica Residence' and 'Bulwary Praskie'). At the same time, a decrease in short-term investments was recorded which was caused by the growing investment in working capital and the negative revaluation of shares in ENEA S.A. An increase in liabilities, on the other hand, was mainly due to cyclical effects and activity in the Mint Products segment.

Mint Products

In relation to Q1-Q3 2019, the revenues of the Mint of Poland in the Mint Products segment grew in Q1-Q3 2020 by almost 60 percent (PLN 465 million in Q1-Q3 2020 vs. PLN 294 million in Q1-Q3 2019). The segment's result increased by nearly 55 percent (PLN 39.5 million in Q1-Q3 2020 vs. PLN 25.6 million Q1-Q3 2019). The significant rise in EBITDA (from PLN 29.5 million in Q1-Q3 2019 to PLN 43 million in Q1-Q3 2019) resulted mainly from the sales dynamics in the group of gold investment products due to the particularly strong demand for gold among investors.

- In the first half of this year alone, the total demand for gold in the Mint of Poland amounted to 900 kg. In the first three quarters, it reached 1.4 tons - comments Grzegorz Zambrzycki, President of the Management Board and Managing Director, Mennica Polska S.A. - Simultaneously, we have also observed a record-high sale of silver in bullion coins and bars - Grzegorz Zambrzycki adds.

In Q3 2020, the Mint of Poland was awarded by investors the title of 'Alternative Investment Company of the Year 2019' in the 6th Invest Cuffs Awards. The title confirms the Company's investor attractiveness amid huge uncertainty in the times of highly challenging business conditions as well as the potential for business diversification.

Electronic Payments

In Q1-Q3 2020, the Electronic Payments segment generated revenues of PLN 132.5 million (vs. PLN 210.8 million the year before), down by around 37 percent year-on-year. In the reported period, the result decreased from PLN 2.3 million in Q1-Q3 2019 to PLN (-)8.9 million. The marked drop in EBITDA (PLN 2.1 million in Q1-Q3 2020 vs. PLN 12.8 million in Q1-Q3 2019) attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions and lower use of public transport led to lower ticket sales to passengers.

In this very challenging period, drawing on the Company's wide experience and know-how in contactless ticket solutions, the Mint of Poland launched an innovative scheme in Bydgoszcz, implemented in cooperation with Mastercard. Since this September, a contactless payment card may serve as proof of season ticket purchase on public transport - in Bydgoszcz, the new scheme covers the 14-day, 30-day or monthly, 90-day, as well as the school and university semester tickets.

- Before, the contactless payment card could only be used as proof of purchase of a single-fare or time-barred ticket via the Open Payment System (OPS) ticket vending machine. Now, the season ticket purchased via the Bydgoszcz Municipal Card (BKM) passenger portal and stored on the contactless card becomes valid immediately upon completing the online transaction. Hence, it is no longer necessary to use a vending machine or visit a passenger service point or another ticket sale point to purchase and activate the ticket. This is in line with the need to take special care of passenger safety in these insecure times - Grzegorz Zambrzycki stresses.

Real Estate Development

In Q1-Q3 2020, thanks to the handover and finalisation of sale of further apartments, the Real Estate Development segment recorded substantially higher revenues (PLN 14.5 million vs. PLN 3.1 million in Q1-Q3 2019). The segment's result grew from PLN (-)8.3 million in Q1-Q3 2019 to PLN (-)2.1 million in Q1-Q3 2020 while its EBITDA rose from PLN (-)6.9 million to PLN (-)0.7 million.

- Despite the formal difficulties due to COVID-19, we obtained certificates of occupancy for the 'Mennica Residence II' project and for Building S1 in Stage 1 of the 'Bulwary Praskie' project. At the outbreak of the pandemic, both projects were in the final stages of implementation - says Grzegorz Zambrzycki, President of the Management Board and Managing Director, Mennica Polska S.A. - In 'Mennica Residence II', we handed over apartments with the total useable area of more than 700 sqm in the reported period - Grzegorz Zambrzycki adds.

In Q3 2020, the fully commercialised, ultra-modern and technologically advanced office complex 'Mennica Legacy Tower' triumphed at two prestigious industry contests. In September, the project won the national stage of the European Property Awards 2020-2021. It was awarded in two categories (Commercial High-Rise Architecture and Commercial High-Rise Development) and will represent Poland in the European stage. In August, 'Mennica Legacy Tower' was distinguished by the jury of the Real Estate IMPACTOR Awards as The New Iconic Landmark of the City of Warsaw. The Real Estate IMPACTOR Awards is a domestic initiative which since 2016 has recognised companies and individuals who have had a significant impact on the development of the real estate market in Poland.

Disclaimer

Mennica Polska SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 14:24:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MENNICA POLSKA S.A.
10:25aMENNICA POLSKA S A : Stronger sales rentability and increased business activity ..
PU
09/25MENNICA POLSKA S A : Mint of Poland wins the title of “Alternative Investm..
PU
09/10MENNICA POLSKA S A : Mint of Poland again becomes partner of the run that saves ..
PU
09/04MENNICA POLSKA S A : Season ticket on a contactless bank card? Now it is possibl..
PU
08/28MENNICA POLSKA S A : Legacy Tower recognised as Warsaw landmark
PU
08/13MENNICA POLSKA S A : Raport bieżący nr 38/2020
PU
08/11MENNICA POLSKA S A : Sprawozdanie Zarządu z działalności Grupy Ka..
PU
08/11MENNICA POLSKA S A : Skonsolidowany raport półroczny 2020
PU
08/11MENNICA POLSKA S A : Śródroczne skrócone skonsolidowane sprawozdanie finans..
PU
08/11MENNICA POLSKA S A : Stabilization and growth – the Mint of Poland sums up..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 669 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2019 0,95 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net cash 2019 96,8 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 1 182x
Yield 2019 2,27%
Capitalization 895 M 228 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart MENNICA POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mennica Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MENNICA POLSKA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Grzegorz Zambrzycki Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Zbigniew Marek Jakubas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Jastrzab Finance Director
Rafal Kwarciany Manager-Technological Department
Piotr Sendecki Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MENNICA POLSKA S.A.-20.45%228
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED49.25%61 613
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.32%52 628
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.46%37 941
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-7.28%28 023
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.46.93%21 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group