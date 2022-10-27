Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Menon Bearings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523828   INE071D01033

MENON BEARINGS LIMITED

(523828)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
99.60 INR   -0.85%
03:27aMenon Bearings Opens New Unit for Trial Production
MT
03:14aMenon Bearings : General updates
PU
10/20Menon Bearings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Menon Bearings : General updates

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27th October, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager - DCS

The Manager - Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai- 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051.

Scrip Code: 523828

Symbol: MENONBE

Dear Sir / Ma'am,

Sub.: General Update on Manufacturing of new production line

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') & in furtherance to our earlier intimation dated 20th October, 2022, this is to inform you that, Opening of new project / factory -Brake Lining opened on auspicious day of Diwali Padwa by Executive Chairman Mr. Nitin Menon for trial production. Attached herewith copy of photograph taken during opening ceremony.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Menon Bearings Limited

Neha R Harolikar

Digitally signed by Neha R Harolikar Date: 2022.10.27 12:21:09 +05'30'

Neha Harolikar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No. A40901

Encl.: As above

Disclaimer

Menon Bearings Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MENON BEARINGS LIMITED
03:27aMenon Bearings Opens New Unit for Trial Production
MT
03:14aMenon Bearings : General updates
PU
10/20Menon Bearings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
09/23Menon Bearings Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March,..
CI
08/03Crisil Affirms BBB+ Rating on Menon Bearings' Bank Loans; Raises Outlook to Positive
MT
07/20Menon Bearings Clocks Higher Net Profit in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/20Menon Bearings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
07/20Menon Bearings Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23
CI
07/13Menon Bearings Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
05/12Menon Bearings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MENON BEARINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 964 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net income 2022 245 M 2,99 M 2,99 M
Net Debt 2022 163 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 5 582 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart MENON BEARINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Menon Bearings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Dattatraya Dixit Managing Director & Executive Director
Arun Ramchandra Aradhye Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nitin Ram Menon Executive Chairman
Ranjeet Babasaheb Bhosale Chief Operating Officer
Neha Harolikar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MENON BEARINGS LIMITED23.42%68
DENSO CORPORATION-23.33%37 779
APTIV PLC-45.80%24 465
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.65%15 566
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-22.20%12 675
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-26.22%11 803