Menon Bearings : General updates

Sub.: General Update on Manufacturing of new production line
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') & in furtherance to our earlier intimation dated 20th October, 2022, this is to inform you that, Opening of new project / factory -Brake Lining opened on auspicious day of Diwali Padwa by Executive Chairman Mr. Nitin Menon for trial production. Attached herewith copy of photograph taken during opening ceremony.
Kindly take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Menon Bearings Limited
Neha R Harolikar
Digitally signed by Neha R Harolikar Date: 2022.10.27 12:21:09 +05'30'
