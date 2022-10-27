Menon Bearings : General updates

27th October, 2022 To, To, The Manager - DCS The Manager - Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai- 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051. Scrip Code: 523828 Symbol: MENONBE

Sub.: General Update on Manufacturing of new production line

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') & in furtherance to our earlier intimation dated 20th October, 2022, this is to inform you that, Opening of new project / factory -Brake Lining opened on auspicious day of Diwali Padwa by Executive Chairman Mr. Nitin Menon for trial production. Attached herewith copy of photograph taken during opening ceremony.

