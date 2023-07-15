Menon Bearings Limited announced that at its board meeting held on 15 July 2023, declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 of INR 2.25 per equity share (that is 225% of paid-up share capital of the company) having face value of INR 1 each. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the board of directors confirmed 24 July 2023 as record date for determining the eligible shareholders who will be entitled for payment of the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be credited /dispatched to the shareholders from 27 July 2023 to 31 July 2023.