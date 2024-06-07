Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Heike
Last name(s): Lies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI
391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.17 EUR 35388.23 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.1700 EUR 35388.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Internet: www.mum.de

 
92255  07.06.2024 CET/CEST

