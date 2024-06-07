Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2024 / 9:04

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title:

First name:

Adi

Last name(s):

Drotleff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  1. Name
    Mensch und Maschine Software SE
  2. LEI 391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Art:Share

ISIN:DE0006580806

  1. Nature of the transaction
    Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

57.17 EUR

7,671,413.62 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

57.17 EUR

7,671,413.62 EUR

  1. Date of the transaction 2024-06-05; UTC+2
  2. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language:

English

Company:

Mensch und Maschine Software SE

Argelsrieder Feld 5

82234 Wessling

Deutschland

Internet:

www.mum.de

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MUM - Mensch und Maschine Software SE published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 10:27:03 UTC.