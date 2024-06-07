Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2024 / 9:04

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Title: First name: Adi Last name(s): Drotleff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor