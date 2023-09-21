Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2023 / 8:52

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Title: First name: Rupprecht Last name(s): von Bechtolsheim 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE LEI 391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41

4. Details of the transaction(s)