Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.09.2023 / 8:52
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Rupprecht
Last name(s):
von Bechtolsheim
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
- Name
Mensch und Maschine Software SE
- LEI 391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41
4. Details of the transaction(s)
- Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Art:Share
ISIN:DE0006580806
- Nature of the transaction Acquisition
- Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
48.4115 EUR
19,364 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
48.4115 EUR
19,364 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2023-09-18; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Xetra
MIC:
XETR
Language:
English
Company:
Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Deutschland
Internet:
www.mum.de
