Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2023 / 8:52

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title:

First name:

Rupprecht

Last name(s):

von Bechtolsheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  1. Name
    Mensch und Maschine Software SE
  2. LEI 391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Art:Share
    ISIN:DE0006580806
  1. Nature of the transaction Acquisition
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

48.4115 EUR

19,364 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

48.4115 EUR

19,364 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2023-09-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR

Language:

English

Company:

Mensch und Maschine Software SE

Argelsrieder Feld 5

82234 Wessling

Deutschland

Internet:

www.mum.de

