Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mensch und Maschine Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUM   DE0006580806

MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE

(MUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2021

03/14/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2021

14.03.2022 / 08:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M+M is back to record chasing
- EBIT outperforming pre-crisis year 2019 by +28%
- Founder Adi Drotleff switched to 'Active Chairman'

Wessling, March 14, 2022 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, today presents its Annual Report 2021, describing how M+M, after the turbulent year 2020 - beginning with a very strong Q1, followed by Corona retarding effects - continued its record chasing, clearly outperforming the pre-crisis year 2019 by +28% at EBIT level.

Sales climbed to EUR 266.16 mln (PY: 243.93 / +9.1%), with EUR 84.16 mln (PY: 75.61 / +11%) from M+M Software and EUR 182.00 mln (PY: 168.38 / +8.1%) from the VAR Business. 

Operating profit EBIT grew to EUR 34.69 mln (PY: 31.03 / +12%), also a new company record. The growth was fairly equally contributed by Software at EUR 21.36 mln (PY: 19.14) and VAR Business at EUR 13.33 mln (PY: 11.90). Compared to 2019, EBIT increase of +28% was more than three times higher than the +8.2% sales growth.

Net profit after minority shares amounting to EUR 21.31 mln (PY: 18.71 / +14%), or 126 Cents/share (PY: 111.5), also marked a new record.

Operating cash flows amounted to EUR 36.91 mln (PY: 33.73 / 2019: 26.35) or 218 Cents/share (PY: 201 / 2019: 157), slightly better than preliminarily published.

Management will propose to the annual shareholders' meeting on May 11 to pay a dividend increased to 120 Cents (PY: 100 / +20%), again including the option to be paid out in cash or as a share dividend. 

For M+M Founder Adi Drotleff, who has largely withdrawn from daily business in recent years, this is the perfect background for his next step: 'Since Jan 1, 2022, I am no longer CEO at my own request, but only simple managing director and active Chairman of the Supervisory Board. I shall focus on non-operational fields such as strategy, supervision and capital market communication, knowing that operational leadership is in good hands with COO Christoph Aschenbrenner, CFO Markus Pech and their perfectly coordinated management team.'
 

14.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1301137

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1301137  14.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE
04:14aMENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : M+M is back to record chasing
PU
04:01aMensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2021
EQ
02/09MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : EBIT outperforming pre-crisis year 2019 by +27%
PU
02/09Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses preliminary results 2021
EQ
02/09Mensch und Maschine Software SE Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year 2022 and 2023
CI
02/09Mensch und Maschine Software SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022 and 2023
CI
2021MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
2021M+M : Continuing on growth and record path
PU
2021MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : presenting Q3 report 2021
EQ
2021Mensch und Maschine Software SE Proposes Dividend Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 264 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 895 M 980 M 980 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 968
Free-Float -
Chart MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
Mensch und Maschine Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 53,20 €
Average target price 73,40 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Managers and Directors
Adi Drotleff Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Markus Pech Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Aschenbrenner Chief Operating Officer
Heike Lies Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Harl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE-20.00%980
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.77%207 636
SAP SE-20.27%127 963
SERVICENOW INC.-21.10%102 430
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.74%34 132
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.05%19 739